Councillors reject community alternative

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
July 8 2024 - 6:00pm
Despite strong community support to locate the planned new SES (State Emergency Service) Stroud building on a vacant block of land (8 Gloucester Street), councillors have decided to construct the structure on the recommended unformed section of Gloucester Street.

