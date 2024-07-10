Celebrate NAIDOC Week and learn more about local Aboriginal culture

MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin is inviting everyone in the community to get behind, support and attend some of the many NAIDOC Week activities happening across the region.
"It's a great opportunity for all of us to learn a bit more about our local Aboriginal culture," Cr Pontin said.
"The Gathang people have a proud and strong history in the region and the NAIDOC events are a great way to get involved," she said.
Running until next Sunday, July 14, this year's NAIDOC Week celebrations will fly under the banner, Keep the fire burning! Blak, loud and proud and MidCoast Council is proud and excited to celebrate our local Aboriginal community, Cr Pontin said.
We run a NAIDOC grants program which provides $4000 in support for community-led events during the special week, she said.
These community events will be held on Wednesday, July 10 at Tobwabba Reserve, Forster, Friday, July 12, Queen Elizabeth Park ,Taree, July 13, Gloucester Sports and Recreation Centre, Tuesday, July 16, Tea Gardens Public School and Saturday.
For more information on the events happening around the MidCoast for NAIDOC Week head to haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/local-Aboriginal-hub
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.