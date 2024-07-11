Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
What's on

Line-up finalised and tickets now on sale for Wingham Music Festival

By Staff Reporters
July 11 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The line up is finalised and earlybird tickets and campsites are on sale for the Wingham Music Festival.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.