Line-up finalised and tickets now on sale for Wingham Music Festival

The line up is finalised and earlybird tickets and campsites are on sale for the Wingham Music Festival.
The festival is set to take place from Friday, October 18 to Sunday, October 20, 2024 at Wingham Show Ground.
A stellar lineup of festival favourites are performing under the big super tent for 2024.
This year's festival will be headlined by the Baby Animals, along with GANGgajang, The Wolfe Brothers, Pierce Brothers, Blues Arcadia, Nathan Cavaleri, Minnie Marks, Dean Ray, Blake O'Connor, Dom Turner and Bill Chambers.
The festival line-up is boosted with Hot Potato Band, Smoke Stack Rhino, Luke Ligtenberg, Jake Davey, Christina Crofts, Axe and the Ivory, Pam Hata, Tlarmon Music, Autumn Blue, the Trapps, Wingsong Choir , the Sirius All Stars and Shania Bonita.
"We are very excited to secure such incredible artists for the 2024 Wingham Music Festival and are just so pleased to be keeping our town and region alive with brilliant music and great artists," festival co-ordinator, Donna Ballard said.
"We are so grateful for the support of the visitors who return to Wingham every year to support the artists and our town."
On top of the 28 musical acts and 108 musicians for 2024, artistic director, Jill Watkins adds the Offstage Creatives. Jill curates the festival site with circus and roving acts performing across the weekend.
"In 'pop up' moments between the main bands on the centre stage, stilters, magicians, and theatre artists will perform and delight across the festival site for the entire weekend," Jill said.
Sales are capped at 2000 people per day so book now and avoid disappointment.
Book online at Oztix.
