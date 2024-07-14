Commemoration held for veterans of the Middle East Area of Operations

The most recent chapter of Australia's military history has been formalised with the inaugural Middle East Area of Operations (MEAO) commemoration service, held on July 11.
A group of about 30 people gathered at Gloucester Memorial Park for the service honouring Australian military personnel and civilian staff from various agencies who took part in campaigns across the MEAO between 2001 and 2021.
July 11 marks the date that all Australian Defence Force personnel had been officially declared as returned from Afghanistan, bringing to an end Australia's longest involvement in that war.
Gloucester RSL Sub-banch honorary secretary, John Salter spoke of how the service differed from other RSL commemorations due to it honouring personnel who had served in a conflict from such recent history.
"The Middle East Area of Operations is a contemporary conflict; it belongs to the people of today and they need to be recognised," he said.
"They need to know we are thinking of them, and then maybe we can stop the suicides and the mental health problems and help them to heal - that's what it's about."
Instigated by the terrorist attacks on New York city and Washington DC events of September 11, 2001, Australian military personnel were part of a coalition force deployed to various campaigns within the Middle East.
During that time, 41 personnel were killed in Afghanistan, along with lives two more in Iraq and Kuwait, with 261 injured. Many others returned with long-lasting physical and mental trauma.
Throughout almost two decades it remained a highly controversial war with critics, foreign policy analysts and ex-service personnel divided on its merits.
On July 10, the NSW state government announced an investment of $2 million to build a new war memorial dedicated to honouring the service and sacrifice of those who served in the Middle East campaigns of Iraq and Afghanistan, and their families.
Despite the Gloucester service being attended by a number of ex-military service personnel, unfortunately no MEAO veterans were available for the service.
At present Gloucester RSL Sub branch is unlikely to be hold the MEAO service each year, opting instead for a rotating calendar of events such as commemorations for those who served in Vietnam.
This differs from Anzac Day and Remembrance Day - both of which are commemorated annually.
