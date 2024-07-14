Gloucester Advocate
Commemoration held for veterans of the Middle East Area of Operations

RK
By Rick Kernick
July 14 2024 - 12:00pm
The most recent chapter of Australia's military history has been formalised with the inaugural Middle East Area of Operations (MEAO) commemoration service, held on July 11.

RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

