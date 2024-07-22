Gloucester Cockies to hold end of season jersey auction to aid dementia

Those good-hearted gals from the Gloucester Cockies Rugby Union Club are at it again with plans for another charity jersey auction.
Following their last home game for the 2024 regular season to be played on Saturday July 27, the Cockies will be auctioning off their jerseys with proceeds going to support Dementia Australia.
The Lower North Coast Rugby Union women's 10s defending premiers have set a target of raising $10,000 to $15,000 on the day, and club captain Hannah Yates is confident they can do it.
"I reckon it will be pretty close because with the charity game it's also our sponsor's day, so all our sponsors will be there, and it's our last home game of the season so I think we should get a pretty decent crowd down there too," she said.
Auctioneer for the event will be Ken Maslen from Ray White Rural, with the auction starting at 4:30pm following the Forster versus Old Bar men's match.
Of course anyone wishing to see the Gloucester Cockies women's side when they take on the Old Bar Clams, their game begins at 1:45pm.
The charity event has become a tradition with the club, beginning four years ago by Sheriden Tressider in aid of her mother-in-law, Jan Tressider who suffered from breast cancer.
Since then the club has raised more than $20,000 for local cancer support groups.
Dementia support was chosen as this year's recipient due in part to a personal connection for Hannah, whose grandfather, Tom, had suffered with dementia before passing away about three months ago.
"I was strongly influenced to raise money for dementia in Gloucester because Dementia Australia were great with my family and I think the money will go very far," Hannah said.
Due to there not being a dedicated dementia support service located in Gloucester, the donation will be presented to Dementia Australia's Tuncurry centre.
The Tuncurry facility provides support for dementia patients located across the Mid-Coast region, including Nabiac, Forster, Tuncurry, Taree, and Gloucester.
Dementia describes a collection of symptoms caused by disorders affecting the brain and is not a normal part of getting older. Neither is it one specific disease.
Instead, it's a broad term that covers the effects on people of a number of different medical conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, vascular dementia, the Lewy body dementias and more.
The effects of dementia vary from person to person, but generally, dementia affects your mood, memory, thinking and behaviour.
In Australia, more than 421,000 people live with dementia and is the leading cause of death for women, and the second leading cause of death overall.
