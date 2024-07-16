Chiropractor, Alister Harley joins the team at Mid Coast Allied Health

There's a new face in town to help get over those strains, sprains, aches and pains.
Joining the team at Mid Coast Allied Health is Alister Harley, who brings to the practice his chiropractic skills, energy, and enthusiasm for fitness and wellbeing.
Alister will be working from the Gloucester practice on Tuesdays and Thursdays and says he's relishing the opportunity of working within a multidisciplinary team.
"It's not very often you see a job in my profession where chiropractors and physios are working together," he said.
"When everyone works together and collaborates there's a lot of shared knowledge and experience."
Originally from the town of Charlton, Victoria, Alister completed his Chiropractic Degree at RMIT University in Melbourne, graduating with Distinction in 2015.
He has practised in a mix of clinical settings while looking after a variety of demographics, including caring for kids, athletes, parents and the elderly.
In addition to his work as a chiropractor, Alister has a passion for sport and fitness, having previously owned and operated two strength and conditioning gyms in Melbourne.
Throughout that time he also worked in conjunction with local sporting clubs in the role of performance coach.
While he loves the challenge of working with performance-oriented athletes, Alister believes that the knowledge gained through the sporting environment can be adapted to improve the quality of life for anyone, regardless of their age.
Anyone that's got a goal to see some change and likes to be part of the process of getting better - I'm right there with them- Chiropractor, Alister Harley
"Having the gym background and being in strength and conditioning, I've always enjoyed looking at the how do you make the 'best of the best' even better, because from my experience that all trickles down," Alister said.
"What makes the best person better works for everybody - you just obviously modify it to the person that you're working with.
"This stuff works incredibly well, whether it's physio or chiropractic; hands-on care works really, really well for someone when they've got a stiff or achy back or neck, and you can get really good change quickly and that's great to help someone feel better."
