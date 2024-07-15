Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
What's on

String quartet bringing music of Baroque and early Classical eras

July 15 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Touted as Australia's leading period-instrument group, the Australian Haydn Ensemble is bringing their program, Viennese Influence, to Taree and Gloucester in August, 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.