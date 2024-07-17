Winter wildlife quest to find native creatures hidden in plain sight

You may be forgiven for thinking you're seeing things if you spot a koala or other native animals lazing along the main street of Gloucester this week.
Don't worry, it's all just part of National Parks and Wildlife Service's (NPWS) school holiday Winter Wildlife Quest being held from July 18 to 20.
Wildlife warriors of all ages are invited to track down and document the range of native animal replicas hidden around town as part of an initiative to educate both young and old on the native fauna of the area.
"It's a way to give people the opportunity to to learn a bit about the wildlife that are in our national parks, but in a fun and interactive way," NPWS project officer, Candice Skelton said.
While the quest may be directed towards children of primary school age, everyone is invited to participate.
A similar event was held two years ago that drew more than 200 participants; many of whom were adults joking in the fun.
We want to inspire the next generation to care for wildlife and the environment and foster those really good behaviours- NPWS project officer, Candice Skelton
The Barrington Tops and surrounding areas are home to more than 325 different animals, many of which are nocturnal, making the region rich in wildlife diversity.
"We have all sorts of things in the Barrington Tops, from angle headed dragons, red triangle slugs; all this weird and unique wildlife, so they get to learn about that," Candice said.
"It's also focused on winter, because some animals change their behaviour during winter, so there's going to be displays also so they can learn a bit about their habits."
To take part, participants can pick up a free activity booklet from the NPSW office at 59 Church Street and begin identifying and documenting wildlife sightings while learning about more about the surrounding environment.
