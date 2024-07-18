Barrington Tops snow provides frosty fun and priceless memories for many

The excitement surrounding the appearance of snow at Barrington Tops has been illustrated with dozens of amazing photos posted to on the Barrington Tops Snow Chasers Facebook page this week.
Despite some IT issues with our Facebook page preventing us from accessing an avalanche of shared images, we've still be provided some great photos emailed directly through to our team and featured in the gallery below.
Also, it has been lovely to see photos taken by families taking children to the 'Tops, many of whom are experiencing snow for the first time.
Meanwhile, the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a chance of snow for the Barrington Tops on Thursday night, accompanied by possibly strong winds.
Visitors are advised to exercise extreme care when driving in these conditions. The predicted weather will make roads extremely slippery due to ice and possibly snow.
With strong winds, there is also potential for trees and branches to fall, posing a direct risk to visitors, and possibly blocking access into and out of the area.
Conditions will be monitored, and road closures may be put in place to ensure the safety of all users if required due to slippery, icy conditions.
It's vital that visitors planning a trip to the Barrington Tops are prepared for changing weather conditions.
Let someone know your plans before travelling; understand that mobile phone coverage is very limited in this remote area, and be aware that conditions on the sub-alpine plateau can change rapidly. All people entering remote areas should inform a family member or other responsible person of their travel plans and expected date and time of return.
As a minimum, visitors to the Barrington Tops should have:
Visitors wishing to see snow in a 2WD vehicle are best to choose a trip to Nowendoc/ Walcha, via the Thunderbolts Way.
The Gloucester Advocate would like to thank everyone who has contributed photos, either directly or via Facebook, and regret we cannot share more of them.
