Artists combine their talents to create an exhibition of natural beauty

A meeting of artistic visions has resulted in a uniquely special exhibition currently showing at Gloucester Gallery.
Painter, Karen McPhee and ceramicist, Kate Wheaton have pooled their collective talents for Pigment & Clay; an exhibition that oscillates between the semi-abstract and the starkly earthen that is on show at the gallery until August 11.
Rather than competing for attention, the work of the two artists melds into an experience greater than the sum of its parts, creating a visual harmony that compliments and augments the other medium.
"It is a sense of space and place when you go into look at an exhibition and sometimes things can be visually overwhelming, and I just knew that Kate's work had this sense of calm about it," Karen said.
Their collaboration came about fortuitously enough, when Karen, while running a painting class, admired a vase one of her students intended to use for a still life exercise. Further inquiries revealed Kate as the vase's creator, thereby sowing the seeds for what would eventually culminate in their joint exhibition.
Nature everywhere, especially around the Gloucester / Barrington area. Everywhere you look - if you're looking for it - you can get inspiration from nature.- ceramicist, Kate Wheaton
Both artists profess a strong connection with the natural world reflected in their work, with the surrounding environment providing a deep vein of inspiration and an emotional connection.
"I'm very much influenced by just the world around me, like the landscape around me, so I won't paint a landscape as such from a photo or anything, it will be from having been in the actual landscape and from the memory and a feeling of it," Karen said.
It is a view shared by Kate, who also cites the local environment as a key influence in her work.
Another theme corresponding theme between the two artists is what could loosely be termed as a disregard for classical technicality, preferring to explore more emotional representations within their work.
"I mainly throw on the wheel, but I then get bored with the perfect kind of wheel-thrown form because it's always really symmetrical, so I then alter it by squeezing it with my hands or changing the form once it's thrown," Kate said.
While Kate chooses not to glaze her work, preferring the natural textures of the material to remain, Karen also adopts an approach of what "feels right" over slaving over he perfect reproduction.
"It's an exploration of just a try-it-and-find-out approach to what works and what doesn't, and not being precious about the work," she said.
"It's all about exploration of colour and working intuitively."
Pigment & Clay will be on display at the Gloucester Gallery until August 11.
