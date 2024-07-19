MidCoast Council lends HSC students a helping hand

With HSC (higher school certificate) students getting down to the pointy end of final year examinations, MidCoast Council is reaching out to assist locals achieve their study goals.
MidCoast Council Forster library branch and Taree Universities Campus will remain open exclusively after hours for HSC study nights.
Open until 8pm, the facilities will offer free Wi-Fi, photocopying, printing and refreshments, snacks along with pizza from Dominoes.
MidCoast Council libraries, community and cultural services, manager Alex Mills, said it was great to be able to help HSC students during this period.
"When the HSC students are so keen to get the dates locked in, it is easy to see how beneficial the nights are for them," Mr Mills said.
"The HSC can be an extremely stressful period in a young person's life," he said.
"This is something we can do, provide a safe, quiet place where they can study and keep their bodies fuelled.
"The program has been running successfully for many years supporting many students who don't have quiet spaces at home."
Forster library's extended opening hours will be Tuesday nights , July 23 and 30 July and August 6, 13 and 20.
Taree Universities Campus extended opening hours will be Wednesday nights, July 24 and 31, and August 7, 14 and 21 August and Thursday, July 25 July and August 1, 8, 15 and 22.
Students are encouraged to utilise any of the 11 branch libraries across our region and take advantage of the free printing when they receive their HSC print card from school.
