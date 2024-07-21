VIEW Club brings 'Christmas in July' to the Gloucester Country Club

The weather was certainly winter-weather; windy, cold, and even light snow on nearby Barrington Tops, just in time for Gloucester VIEW Club's Christmas in July luncheon meeting held on Tuesday July 16.
However, it wasn't cold inside Gloucester Country Club where chef Kaye served up a delicious roast dinner with pavlova for "afters".
Kaye had also outdone herself with the Christmas decorations.
The usual monthly business was attended to; badge presented to new member Kaye, birthday wishes sung for our July members Pat R and Bev B, lucky door and raffle prizes presented and best wishes for a speedy recovery sent to several of our ladies unable to attend.
Guest speaker Rhea Holstein spoke about her journey of being a mother to a premature baby and how she discovered the importance of the Breast Milk Bank.
Secretary Judy E presented Rhea with a thank you gift.
VIEW Club members, under the banner of The Smith Family, support disadvantaged Australian children while fostering lasting friendships with each other.
New members are always welcome.
