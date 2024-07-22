Council is setting the record straight on expenditure for services

Peter Epov has asked MidCoast Council staff what in dollar terms, and as percentages, the budgeted corporate overheads were for the water fund, sewer fund, road transport and MidCoast Assist.
The request was raised as a question with notice before the start of this week's council ordinary meeting, following a public exhibition and report on the 2024-25 deliver and operational plan in May.
According to corporate services director, Steve Embry the water fund came to an overhead of $4,375,113 (7.62 per cent of total expenditure), sewer fund overhead of $4,375,113, equal to 6.79 per cent of total expenditure, while MidCoast Assist was overhead, $128,420, equal to 3.94 per cent of total expenditure
Council does not allocate corporate overhead to the road transport function at this time, Mr Embry said.
The allocation of corporate overhead costs to identified business activities, ie for the water and sewer funds and MidCoast Assist, is a requirement of National Competition Policy, he said.
"The allocation of such costs ensures a level playing field for price-setting when operating in an area where private sector organisations also function.
"It also ensures that those business activities contribute to the corporate type services that they consume in their operations, such as human resources, information technology, finance, procurement, customer service, payroll, accounts payable, billing etc.
Mr Embry said it should be noted that the percentage shown is a percentage of total expenditure (less depreciation and loan principal repayments) for these functions.
