Time is running out to submit your work for annual photography competition

Entries for Gloucester's annual photography competition, Pix from the Stix, close on Tuesday, July 30, so there is still time to get your work entered.
Competition organisers are encouraging all budding and experienced photographers to get snapping for a chance to win a part of the $1700 prize pool, thanks to the generous support of Gloucester businesses.
Not only does the 2024 Pix from the Stix photography competition offer a generous prize for each section plus an overall prize, it also provides the chance for the entrants to have their work displayed in the Gloucester Gallery.
Entrants are able to present their works, ready to hang, for the exhibition that runs from Thursday, August 15 until Sunday, September 8, 2024.
Participants will also need to provide a digital version for blind-judging purposes by the entry deadline on Tuesday, July 30.
The 2024 categories are:
Cost of entry is $15 per senior section entry and $5 per junior entry (17 years and under), with a limit of five entries per photographer. Entries close at 11pm (AEST) on July 30.
The winners will be announced at the official exhibition opening on Friday, August 16 from 7pm to 9pm at the Gloucester Gallery.
The gallery is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 10am until 2pm and Sunday from 10am to 1pm. Entry is free.
Pix from the Stix is an initiative of GACCI (Gloucester Arts and Cultural Council Inc).
For more information about the competition or to enter, visit the website gloucester-arts.com.au/
