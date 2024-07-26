Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Council

Councillors heap praise on e-scooter trial

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
July 27 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In the six months since Transport for NSW began a 12 month, state-wide trial of e-scooters, 10,701 riders have made close to 44,000 trips across Forster and Tuncurry and travelled 91,990 kilometres.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.