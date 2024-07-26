Councillors heap praise on e-scooter trial

In the six months since Transport for NSW began a 12 month, state-wide trial of e-scooters, 10,701 riders have made close to 44,000 trips across Forster and Tuncurry and travelled 91,990 kilometres.
The pilot program began in late 2023 after the government invited councils to partner with e-scooter operators for a limited trial.
Successful operator, Beam, began the trial in early December with the maximum 150 scooters, 30 more than a typical number.
However, if the distinctive purple scooters remain in the area, that number could increase to 200.
According to a report to councillors attending this month's ordinary meeting, on Wednesday, July 25, Beam typically operated around 120 scooters from the 150-scooter maximum approved during the summer holidays.
"They consider an increase of 25 to 50 extra scooters over the summer holidays would improve the operation and availability of scooters." MidCoast Council transport team leader, Richard Wheatley reported to councillors
Overall, the level of usage has been relatively higher than other trials with the specific circumstances of the Forster-Tuncurry trial providing a strong benchmark for other areas, Mr Wheatley reported.
"Whilst the initial usage during the trial has been positive from both an operational and financial perspective to date, Beam is waiting to observe the full winter period to determine the long-term viability of this location."
During the first month of the program council received 13 complaints, ranging from opposition to the trial and inconsiderate parking to damage to vehicle and safety concerns.
However, in the months to June complaints have dropped from 1-4 a month.
"This incident happened late on a Friday night near a hotel involving two hire e-scooters, ending with one rider suffering a broken jaw. The police have confirmed that this incident was reported to them, and they have taken action against both riders. Additionally, Beam banned these riders from their hire platform," the report said.
How pleasing it is that the trial, thus far, has been so successful.- Peter Howard
Councillors have endorsed the trial enthusiastically, labelling it an outstanding success.
"How pleasing it is that the trial, thus far, has been so successful," Peter Howard said.
"The kilometres travelled was about 91,000, which is around the world twice - that's an awful lot of scooter rides that have occurred in the Great Lakes over the past seven months," Cr Howard said.
When this trial first started there was a lot of public outcry about how terrible it was , Paul Sandilands said.
"As it has gradually progressed that has died down and the number of complaints has decreased," Cr Sandilands said.
"There are still some little issues, which are being addressed."
Jeremy Miller praised the app used by the provider.
"The app is easy to use and if you do the wrong thing you are banned from the app and you can't use the scooter, in fact you can't use any of their scooters anywhere," Cr Miller said.
"Over the past six months 32 riders have been banned the three strike policy so if you do the wrong thing the first time you get a warning the second time you get a final warning and then you're banned and locked out of the app," he said.
"Most of those have been for bad parking, so when people see scooters parked in the wrong way or the wrong place - as long as the providers know about it, and they normally do through their magic GPS technology - they will issue a warning to that user."
Cr Miller praised Beam, which also issues warnings to riders not wearing helmets.
" A lot of people have been pinged for riding without a helmet and if they do that a couple of times they will be banned.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.