Pilots converge for the annual Gloucester Gliding Camp

The skies above Gloucester are about to become a little busier this week when an influx of gliding enthusiasts take to the air.
Pilots representing clubs from the Hunter Valley and Bathurst will join the Central Coast Soarers in their yearly pilgrimage to the gliding camp held at Gloucester Airfield from July 27 until August 4.
The event has been taking place for about 40 years, with only heavy rainfall and COVID able to deter the passionate pilots from staging the event.
Central Coast Soarers pilot, Mike Woolley who has been coming to the Gloucester event for more than 25 years and says it is something he looks forward to every year.
"It's regarded now as one of the top winter events in the NSW gliding calendar, and everyone loves Gloucester," he said.
This year's event will see about 30 pilots involved with weather conditions looking promising throughout the week for some high altitude flying.
The thing about Gloucester is it's such a wonderful area to fly in.- Central Coast Soarers pilot, Mike Woolley
One of the reasons the Gloucester event is held in such esteem is due to the natural topography creating updrafts that allow pilots to fly for longer and further.
On certain days when conditions are right it can allow pilots to ascend to altitudes greater than 5000 metres.
"The thing about Gloucester is it's such a wonderful area to fly in," Mike said.
"In winter time the predominantly westerly winds flowing over the Avon Valley rise up over the ridge...and we can then encounter wave conditions coming off the Gloucester or Barrington Tops."
Mike has been piloting gliders for about 30 years, having started as a teenager before giving it, only to return to the skies some 34 years later.
Despite what some might see as a potentially dangerous pastime, those who gravitate towards gliding are generally far from the typical thrill-seeking youth associated with adrenaline sports.
Not only that, but according to Mike it's quite common for retirees to take up the sport.
"There's quite a few of us that did it as teenagers, but then of course schooling, jobs, families, mortgages get in the way, and then they come back to it when all of those things are out of the way," he said.
"We get quite a lot of people coming in nearing retirement and a lot really enjoy it as a retirement sport."
The gliding camp welcomes visitors and anyone interested in finding out more about gliding to join them at Gloucester Airfield until Sunday, August 4.
