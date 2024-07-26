Council swimming pool management in new hands

The future of both Tea Gardens and Wingham Memorial swimming pools is looking bright after contracts to manage the facilities were awarded to two entities.
Hughes Swimming Pty Ltd has been awarded the contract to manage Tea Gardens, while Friends of Wingham Inc, will look after Wingham pool.
The three year contracts, which begin in early September, will cost council $323,929, while for Wingham, the fee is $403,992.
Both contractors have been given the option for two additional one-year extensions.
Management fees submitted by both successful groups were significantly less than a third contender, Leisure & Recreation Group.
Reporting to councillors before the start of the July monthly ordinary meeting, community assets manager, Rhett Pattison said the evaluation committee believed the smaller local operators would provide a quality tailored service, appreciated by the local communities using the service.
Dheera Smith gave her tick of approval to the successful contractors, and acknowledged the community effort undertaken by the people of Wingham.
This is a great result with council saving a significant amount of money over three years, Jeremy Miller said.
Cr Miller believed the two new contractors would deliver better results, particularly with the Friends of Wingham Pool - which was formed during the review process - at the helm.
"The community has come together themselves and they have now put their hand up and become successful in getting a contract from council where they will received money to run the Wingham Memorial Swimming Pool," Cr Miller said.
"Having that community organisation based in Wingham, looking after the interests of Wingham will be very exciting for the positive future of that pool."
The decision is the final outcome of council's swimming pools operations review, liveable communities director, Paul De Szell said.
The review included extensive community consultation from November 2023 - February 2024, he said.
"This decision delivers a cost saving for ratepayers and will enhance the services offered for all residents."
Council will continue to manage Bulahdelah, Krambach, Nabiac and Stroud swimming pools as unsupervised facilities with controlled access through a membership pass (paid) entry system.
However, there will be changes to the operation of Gloucester swimming pool.
As part of the annual increase frees and charges, all swimming pools will have small increases
