To bee or not to bee - Garden Club still buzzing over July meeting

You may be very surprised to hear that there are around 2000 species of native bees in Australia.
Eleven of them live in social colonies but the rest are solitary.
They range in size from the noisy carpenter bee, measuring 24 millimetre down to the 2 millimetre quasihesma bee.
At the July 24 Gloucester Garden Club meeting, held at the Uniting Church Hall, Diane Norris gave a fascinating power point presentation on these very interesting insects.
Diane is a long-time native beekeeper and chair of the Australian Native Bee Association, Mid North Coast NSW branch.
Part of BeeWild, she works on a foster system introducing native stingless bee hives to many schools and interested parties.
Native bees play a crucial role in the pollination of native plants. Like other bees, they see the ultra violet spectrum. A variety of blue, purple, violet, white and yellow flowers, providing pollen and nectar are great way to attract more bees to a garden.
The next meeting on Wednesday August 28 will be at the garden of Janis and Brian Eastoe, Gap Hill Road, Stroud. Guest speaker will be Jamie Larnach, speaking on Bromeliads. Visitors are very welcome.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.