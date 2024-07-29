State government seeks community input on suicide prevention legislation

The NSW government is introducing new legislation relating to suicide prevention and they are seeking community input.
The legislation aims to strengthen NSW's "whole of government" approach to suicide prevention, addressing broad risk factors while building wellbeing within the community and strengthening protections against distress.
To achieve this, the government is calling upon those who have a lived or living experience of suicide to help shape the legislation.
This includes people who have or are caring for someone through a suicidal crisis and people who are bereaved by suicide.
The legislation aims to provide a framework to prioritise suicide prevention and achieve systemic, sustained change, enabling cross-portfolio responsibility and accountability for suicide prevention in NSW.
Consultation period runs until August 18, 2024, and those interested in contributing to the discussion can do so via the website of peak body advisory group, Suicide Prevention Australia.
The move follows similar legislation passed in South Australia in 2021.
Australian Bureau of Statistics figures indicate that for 2022 more than 900 deaths by suicide occurred in NSW alone.
State government research indicates that almost half (49 per cent) of people who die by suicide do not have contact with a hospital or mental health service in the 12 months prior to suicide.
Gloucester based counsellor and owner of Green Leaf Wellness clinic, Alana Williams says that in such a serious matter, a direct approach is best when dealing with anyone suspected of being a suicide risk.
"I think with a lot of people, because it is such a taboo and sensitive topic and such a heavy topic, a lot of people are hesitant to broach the subject because it is such a huge and personal question," she said.
"It's actually best to be quite honest and open about it and have the discussion and ask them if that's what they're thinking about and have they made plans to do so.
"Depending on the situation we want to get them into care as soon as possible - certainly not skirt around the subject and actually just be direct and ask people and communicate."
Lifeline 13 11 14
beyondblue 1300 22 4636
Kids Helpline 1800 551 800
