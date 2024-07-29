Obituary: Dr Gerald McCalden, 1935 - 2024

There is much to record of the life of Gerald McCalden, who died suddenly in the Newcastle Private Hospital on the 8 th of June.
With his wife, Patricia, Gerald retired to Gloucester in 1996 - attracted by the green landscape which reminded him of his homeland of Éire, with the advantage of a sunnier climate.
Gerald grew up in a small cottage, the Gate Lodge of the deVesci Estate in Abbeyleix, his mother being the gate-keeper, and his father a carpenter. He attended the local secondary school - the only one in Ireland which was both co-educational and non-denominational.
However, as classes did not extend to preparation for university entrance, Gerald and a classmate persuaded the headmaster to assist them to study for that qualification. They sat and passed the examination one year later instead of the usual two.
Then, while employed as a teacher, he studied part time at Dublin University (Trinity College), graduating in 1959 with a bachelor of arts, bachelor of commerce, and a teaching diploma. He believed in a broad education, as demonstrated by first degrees in Gaelic, geography, and astronomy.
In 1960, Gerald married Maria Callis of Dublin and they emigrated to Australia.
Three children were born, Karen, Fiona and David. Gerald taught high school maths and completed a degree in pure applied maths at New England University.
In 1966, Gerald joined the Hunter Valley Research Foundation's (HVRF) research staff, and undertook investigations into the economic base of rural towns. This earned him an MA (1st Hons).
He completed a masters in computer science and a PhD in quantitative geography at Ohio State University in 1972. At this stage, Gerald decided his academic career was complete, but his enquiring mind kept him actively interested in events both around him and abroad.
He returned to Newcastle as associate director of research at the HVRF, with responsibility for oversight of all on-going research programmes. From 1975-78, Gerald was director of the Datex Co-operative (a non-profit community research group) and then held the position of regional economist with the Geelong Authority from 1978-80.
In private practice from 1980 to 1995, Gerald was a consultant in demographic analysis, social survey research, and regional economics. During that time, an amicable divorce from Maria was implemented and Gerald married Patricia Harrison.
Retiring to Craven, near Gloucester, in 1991, Gerald was delighted to study the landscape from the seat of an ancient tractor, experimenting on the use of slashing to control selected weeds. He was active in organisations concerned with protecting the Stroud Gloucester Valley against resource enterprises, and establishing a sustainable future for rural communities.
He joined Gloucester Shire Council committees and was a member of the Community Consultative Committees for the Stratford Coal Mine, the AGL Coal Seam Gas Project, and Gloucester Resources Ltd (Coal).
When Gloucester Coal Co. announced it would be open-cut mining under the village of Craven, Gerald researched and published Craven, a History 1903 - 2009. In January 2008, he organised an exhibition at the Gloucester Gallery, Remembering Craven in Word and Image, and The Craven Residents' Re-union which filled the Gallery. He then published Remembering Craven, recording the entries from the Exhibition.
Gerald joined the Gloucester District Historical Society (GDHS) in 2006, and in 2010, together with Terry Crowley and Robin Budge, began planning for the erection of the archive in the museum grounds.
It was completed in 2017. In 2022 Gerald was honoured with Life Membership of the GDHS.
When Patricia and Gerald moved into Gloucester in 2017, the archive remained a favourite place for Gerald; he contributed research material for the rest of his life. His regret was being unable to finish his planned book on the local timber industry.
Gerald had also begun an autobiography, Mo Scéal Féin (Gaelic for My Own Story) which displays his sense of humour and literary skill, but which finishes at the end of Part One. He had planned four.
Brave, self-contained and unassuming, Gerald never boasted of his accomplishments.
If disappointed or frustrated, he would turn to the Irish poetry he loved and embark on a new project.
Dr Gerald McCalden has come to the end of his life - a remarkable life. A remarkable man.
Patricia McCalden 21/07/2024
