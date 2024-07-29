Obituary: Dr Gerald McCalden, 1935 - 2024

When Gloucester Coal Co. announced it would be open-cut mining under the village of Craven, Gerald researched and published Craven, a History 1903 - 2009. In January 2008, he organised an exhibition at the Gloucester Gallery, Remembering Craven in Word and Image, and The Craven Residents' Re-union which filled the Gallery. He then published Remembering Craven, recording the entries from the Exhibition.