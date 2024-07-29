Council celebrates Local Government Week with student competition

MidCoast Council will be showcasing the work it does in the community, including a range of services it provides, during this year's Local Government Week.
The event will run until this Sunday, August 4 with a range of educational activities with primary and secondary students the focus.
"As a sector we are responsible for a lot more than rates, roads and rubbish," general manager, Adrian Panuccio said.
"We manage libraries, sports fields and parks, pools and playgrounds, cemeteries, economic development, community infrastructure, food safety checks, water and sewage, building and development, pet registration and more," Mr Panuccio said.
"We have a group of local, talented staff members, working to bring ever greater results to their community," he said.
Councils also build partnerships with state and federal governments to advocate for community priorities such as healthcare.
As the level of government closest to communities, councils are best placed to activate healthy local economies and thriving neighbourhoods.
This year's activities are focussed on helping primary and secondary school students better understand the role of local government and civic life, Mr Panuccio said.
A primary school drawing competition will run until Sunday, August 25.
Students in Years 3 to 6 are invited to participate with the permission of their parent or carer.
Pick up an entry form from any MidCoast Council library and participating primary school or download one from the website.
First prize is a $150 #shopmidcoast gift voucher, which can be spent at a variety of local businesses.
High schools have also been invited to participate in an intra-school event on August 7 and 8 at Taree Universities Campus.
