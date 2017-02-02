Former Barrington resident, Adam Dew is cycling to raise money and awareness for cancer.
A shot of Australia Day croquet | photos
The Gloucester Croquet Club open their doors for an Australia Day celebration.
Tanai’s in top 20
Tanai O’Brien was one of a handful of squash players invited to a training camp at the Australian ...
Around Gloucester town | photos & video
Check out some of the happenings around Gloucester on Australia Day 2017.
Recycled rhythm
Students enjoyed a freestyle day of making music during the Enviro Music Workshop.
Heatwave warning
Mid North Coast residents are being urged to brace for a week of dangerously high temperatures, with the ...
Bucketts Way truck rollover
The Bucketts Way near Burrell Creek was blocked for up to two hours on Sunday following a truck ...
Prices up across the region
They've got nothing to do with your house, but land values are a litmus on zoning, location, size ...
Funding for Aboriginal arts project
The NSW Aboriginal Regional Arts Fund is open to applications from aboriginal artists and arts organisations.
Avoiding appliance fires
Taree Fire Station officer Peter Willard is asking local residents to check electrical appliances and power points that ...
When tragedy strikes, compassion grows
QLD: When times are tough, compassion comes from unexpected quarters. Just ask the Angus family.
Hey Dad paedophile victim harassed online, court hears
VIC: A court was told a man used profiles of alleged celebrity paedophiles to harass child victim of ...
‘Our landline is our lifeline’
The Butler family at Athol, west of Blackall, is symbolic of many in rural Australia for whom a ...
Take ownership of your health, says Jess
NSW: “I went and had the MRI. I knew straight away there was something wrong."
Encouraging young athletes to keep on improving
Gloucester District Sports Committee’s monthly Junior Encouragement Awards.
An axeman at the awards
Champion Tasmanian axeman, David Forster will be the guest speaker at this year's Sports Awards.
Russell Coight cricket | photos & video
Gloucester's cricket players celebrate Australia Day in an truly Aussie way.
Cockies coaches
The Gloucester Cockies have finalised coaches for the 2017 Lower North Coast Rugby Union season.
Pew Research Centre reveals what we think makes us Australian
Just over two-thirds believe speaking the national language is "very important" to being a true Australian.
Labor accuses Malcolm Turnbull of 'buying' his way out of trouble with $1.75 million donation
"No wonder Malcolm Turnbull was so desperate to keep his secret — he basically bought himself an election," said Labor's ...
Chinese herbalist who helped Malcolm Turnbull guilty of unsatisfactory professional conduct
The Chinese herbalist who rose to prominence after helping the Prime Minister shed 14 kilograms has been found ...
Amirah Droudis jailed for stabbing murder of Lindt gunman Man Monis' ex-wife
Amirah Droudis, the partner of Sydney siege gunman Man Haron Monis, has been jailed for the murder of ...
A woman, Sally McManus, is likely to head ACTU for the first time
A woman is likely to head the peak national unions' organisation for the first time in its history.
Gladys Berejiklian's bizarre decision: Premier's housing focus is off to a bad start
In the days following Gladys Berejiklian's statement that she wanted to ensure "every average hardworking person in this ...
Mid North Coast Now | Edition 7
This vibrant region has so much to offer, catch up on the highlights with edition 7 of of ...
Cycling for a cure close to the heart
Former Barrington resident, Adam Dew is cycling to raise money and awareness for cancer.
Productivity Commission review: Why Sinodinos is under pressure over books
Strong governments stand up for little people.
ABC's Ice Wars: Documentary series goes behind the scenes on death, destruction and recovery
This four-part documentary hammers home the insidious prevalence of the drug.
Television drama: This Is Us is a dead set success
After a modest start, the US network NBC has renewed the compelling hit show for a second and ...
Yoda was wrong: after Rogue One, the future for the Star Wars movies is clear
The success of Rogue One ensures many more stand-alone movies as well as new episodes of the sci-fi ...
How Googling your health questions just got easier and more reliable
Google is launching 'Google Health' in Australia.
Food delivery apps at the fingertips of Sydney school students
Mobile food delivery apps are making their way into Sydney schools, extending lunch menus beyond salad sandwiches and ...
Fund members likely flying blind with life-stage options
Would you invest in something for which there is no information on whether it is likely to be ...
Zero-interest balance transfers credit cards can have sting
Lenders promote their zero-interest balance transfer credit cards at this time of year. They know that many people ...
Market volatility not as scary as it seems
With returns from super getting bumpier, it's important for members to make sure they are in the right ...
Peer-to-peer lenders lead increase in personal loans
Personal loan applications rose strongly during the December 2016 quarter, with much of the growth coming from online marketplace lenders.
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Why Alex has the right to sue
OPINION: Face it, former Knights player Alex McKinnon was tragically injured in a workplace accident.
Sheraton on the Park, Sydney review: A classic grand hotel
Sheraton on the Park's location and comforts make it attractive to leisure and business visitors alike.
Cathay Pacific Airbus A350 starts Melbourne flights
New cutting-edge aircraft makes first flight on Hong Kong-Melbourne route.
Cost hundreds, save thousands: Why you should buy travel insurance
Sure, it adds to the cost of trip, but the peace of mind is – frankly – priceless.
Flight of Fancy podcast, Episode 1: Travel scams: Have you ever been scammed?
Every traveller has story about being scammed. What's your story?