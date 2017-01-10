The AGL Community Consultative Committee (CCC) has held its final meeting for Gloucester.
King cricket causes confusion
The insect found on a property at Caparra last week has been indentified
All star line-up announced for 2017 Troy Bayliss Classic
29 riders from Australia and America have been confirmed for the 2017 Troy Bayliss Classic at Taree Motorcycle ...
Sheza Gypsy overcomes problems with win in Harrington Cup at Taree
Doug Ryan reviews the Harrington Cup TAB race meeting at Taree on January 5
Warning to boat owners
Boat owners are being urged to secure their unattended vessels following a spike in thefts.
Photos from the first week of the #summerphotochallenge
Enjoy these photos from the first week of our #summerphotochallenge with the theme Holidays.
Hammerhead shark circles Taree man at South West Rocks
A Taree man recounts his close encounter with a three-metre hammerhead shark at South West Rocks.
Brett’s getting back on the horse
Wingham Rodeo competitor Brett Gill returns to action for the first time since a horrific accident 4 years ...
John Lennon tribute returns to Taree
The life and music of John Lennon will be celebrated at the Manning Entertainment Centre on January 6.
Nabiac stockyards closed
Nabiac stockyards not viable for continued use
Regional Focus
State of the Nation | Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Catch up with all the latest local, state, national and world news in this morning's blog.
Retirement home argument over coffee mug ends in bashing
NSW: Retiree left with bleeding from the brain after being bashed at a retirement village over a stolen ...
Bowls world record broken | Video
Cloncurry man Shayne Barwick has made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest bowl ...
Health minister Sussan Ley stands aside pending investigation
Closest bowl to Santa is a winner
Santa visited the players of the Gloucester men's bowling social game over the weekend.
Record breaking Little A’s
Gloucester Little Athletics celebrate the many achievements of their members in 2016.
Entries open for Nowendoc draft
The New Year Campdraft in Nowendoc is now open for entries.
Water toll: Toddler pulled from South Coast pool, man dies at Central Coast beach
Two people have been pulled from waterways in separate incidents within hours of one another on Monday.
Michael Chamberlain dies from complications of leukaemia
Michael Chamberlain, who fought a long and bitter battle for justice after his baby daughter was snatched by ...
Why I hate your dog now, tomorrow and forever
And, yes, please take it personally.
Centrelink's debt debacle: It's going to get worse, says union
It's bad now but going to get much worse, warns CPSU as Centrelink denies "pecking order" in debt ...
Man critical after being stabbed in the stomach at Bankstown
Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in Bankstown on Monday evening.
Sydney to Hobart skipper Anthony Bell to face court on AVO matter
Winning Sydney to Hobart skipper Anthony Bell will appear in court this week after police sought an interim ...
Student gets her wings
A former Gloucester High School student graduates with her very own wings.
What’s in a name | interactive map
Trip back in time across the Mid North Coast with our interactive map.
Loving summer? Join our photo challenge
The Manning, Great Lakes and Gloucester communities are invited to take part in our #summerphotochallenge
Gloucester part of CDAT conference
Gloucester sends a couple of representatives to Sydney for the first Australia Drug Foundation NSW CDAT Conference.
Golden Globes 2017: Red Carpet
Once again Nicole Kidman and Emma Stone lead the frocks and faces shining on the Golden Globes red ...
Doll of Emma Watson as Belle from Beauty and the Beast becomes laughing stock
Argh, kill it with fire.
Golden Globes 2017: Hollywood goes La La, Jimmy Fallon stays safe and the stars take fire at Donald Trump
The hit musical La La Land cements its path to the Oscars with a sweep of the key categories.
Golden Globes 2017: Complete list of winners
The full list of winners from the 74th Golden Globe Awards.
Cost of older Australians with diabetes to hit $2.9 billion by 2030, new research shows
The indirect economic cost of rising numbers of ageing Australians with diabetes, measured in 'lost productive life years', ...
Calls for ACT to again lead prison syringe program debate reignited after AMA urges such initiatives nationally
Calls for the ACT to return to leading the national debate on safe needle exchange programs in prisons ...
Allen's Lollies hits the personalisation sweet spot
NATIONAL: One hour north of Melbourne there's a factory that makes magic.
Our bad report card holds an opportunity too good to miss
Our slipping education results could be a turning point, if we allow it.
Malek Fahd: Islamic Council refuses to hand over land to school
Australia's peak Islamic body has refused to relinquish land being used by one of the state's largest schools ...
Beautiful but expensive: What international students really think about studying in Sydney
International students have given Sydney the thumbs up as a place to study, despite concerns about discrimination and ...
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Why Alex has the right to sue
OPINION: Face it, former Knights player Alex McKinnon was tragically injured in a workplace accident.
Another year and no solution
Million dollar question to MidCoast Council
It’s a million dollar question. It’s to MidCoast Council. It’s about the cash the NSW government kicked in ...
Saving the young from dark deeds in high places
IAN KIRKWOOD: Church men abusing their power.
10-hour flight, 5 movies, $100: Qantas passenger takes action over broken in-flight entertainment system
How many movies can you squeeze in on an international flight?
Cheap flights as Emirates launches 2017 new year sale
If travel was on the top of your New Year's Resolutions, now is a good time to book.
Expert Opinion: Christine Manfield
Expert Opinion: Christine Manfield
Booking direct with a hotel vs online travel agent: What gets you a better hotel room rate?
Does booking direct with the hotel get you a better price and a better room?