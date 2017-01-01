A Mid North Coast initiative to help people recognise and control weeds in their environment is set to ...
Gloucester part of CDAT conference
Gloucester send a couple representatives to Sydney for the first Australia Drug Foundation NSW CDAT Conference.
Powerful presence in Gloucester
Essential Energy looks back on the electricity network upgrades completed throughout Gloucester this year.
One massive fire district
The local fire district has almost doubled in size as a result of its most recent merger.
How Jesus stole my birthday
Fancy giving up your birthday so everyone else can celebrate Christmas?
Join the Summer Reading Club
Looking for something to do over the summer holidays...why not sign up for the Summer Reading Club.
Loving summer? Join our photo challenge
The Manning, Great Lakes and Gloucester communities are invited to take part in our #summerphotochallenge
Scholarship funding for local fire fighter
A 2016 Professional Development Scholarship goes to member of the Wards River Rural Fire Brigade.
Good will toward all those in need
Gloucester Charities prepares their Christmas hampers for families who need it most.
SRV application put on hold
The Office of Local Government rules out 2017/18 SRV applications for NSW’s merged councils, including MidCoast Council.
Rescue helicopter tasked to bushwalker with broken leg
TAS: The Westpac Rescue helicopter was sent to a bushwalker with a broken leg in Tasmania.
Falls Festival stampede: 'I felt the air get squished out of me' says teen who survived crush
VIC: A teenager crushed in the Falls Festival stampede has described the terrifying incident.
A present to remember
VIC: A woman's birthday gift of a Bunnings gift card has gone viral on social media.
New Year's Eve: Man killed by firecracker in Gippsland
VIC: Victorian man killed by fireworks accident in Gippsland during New Year's Eve celebrations.
Closest bowl to Santa is a winner
Santa visited the players of the Gloucester men's bowling social game over the weekend.
Record breaking Little A’s
Gloucester Little Athletics celebrate the many achievements of their members in 2016.
Entries open for Nowendoc draft
The New Year Campdraft in Nowendoc is now open for entries.
Batsmen fire for Darcy Doers
The Darcy Doers and Zeke Zeros battle it out in the under 14 modified T15 cricket game.
Bowls presentation
The Gloucester Womens Bowling Club held their year end presentation lunch to celebrate their achievements.
Basketball season decider
The Gloucester Basketball club has celebrated the end of their 2016 season.
Sleeping New Year's Eve revellers robbed and assaulted at Bondi Beach
Three men have been charged and police continue their inquiries after a number of alleged assaults and robberies ...
Swimmer missing at Lake Eucumbene in the Snowy Mountains
Authorities are searching for a missing swimmer at Lake Eucumbene in the Snowy Mountains.
Disgruntled Qantas passengers spend New Year's Eve in the sky, dozens more still stranded in Dubai
Disgruntled Qantas passengers who were stuck in transit in Dubai on New Year's Eve have finally landed in ...
Caesareans, diabetes on the rise for new NSW mothers
More women in NSW are being diagnosed with diabetes during pregnancy and more are having births induced or ...
Sydney's housing affordability crisis spreading to Central Coast and Illawarra: NSW Labor
NSW Labor has fired its first political shot of the New Year with an assault on the Baird ...
Man charged after dog dies from stab wounds
A man has been charged with torture and beat/cause death of animal after he allegedly stabbed a dog ...
Gloucester part of CDAT conference
Gloucester send a couple representatives to Sydney for the first Australia Drug Foundation NSW CDAT Conference.
Star Wars quiz | interactive
Star Wars fans - and those that wannabe - are guaranteed to get a kick out of this.
How Jesus stole my birthday
Fancy giving up your birthday so everyone else can celebrate Christmas?
Join the Summer Reading Club
Looking for something to do over the summer holidays...why not sign up for the Summer Reading Club.
Jesinta Franklin, Alice McCall, Christian Wilkins: The ones to watch in 2017
The personalities who not only survived 2016, they thrived.
Falls Festival at Marion Bay | Photos
Punters took mud and wind in their stride at the 2016-17 Falls Festival at Marion Bay.
Azealia Banks targets Sia after the singer called her out for 'sacrificing animals'
It seems 2016 saved its weirdest moment for last.
Natalie Portman was 'absolutely terrified' by the idea of playing Jackie Kennedy
The assassination of John F Kennedy has been created in more naked detail than ever before in a ...
'He has found his voice': the benefits of early intervention for students with dyslexia
Early diagnosis and intervention is vital for students with dyslexia. But not all teachers are equipped with the ...
Campus evolution: teaching students to become entrepreneurs
At just 23 years old, Matthew Childs can claim what most his age cannot: he is the CEO ...
Drugs, death and celebrity: headline-grabbers reveal a much bigger problem
The deaths of Carrie Fisher and George Michael are the headline-grabbers that also highlight a wider social issue.
Top baby names for 2016
Baby Center has released its highly anticipated list of the most popular baby names of 2016.
I'm a world-class sleepwalker but I wouldn't have it any other way
I am an epic sleepwalker. A world class somnambulist. I defy you to find a better nightwalker. And ...
Dyslexic PhD student James Bond takes University of Sydney to the NSW anti-discrimination board
A man who was feted by former prime minister Julia Gillard is taking the University of Sydney to ...
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Why Alex has the right to sue
OPINION: Face it, former Knights player Alex McKinnon was tragically injured in a workplace accident.
Another year and no solution
Million dollar question to MidCoast Council
It’s a million dollar question. It’s to MidCoast Council. It’s about the cash the NSW government kicked in ...
Saving the young from dark deeds in high places
IAN KIRKWOOD: Church men abusing their power.
How to stay sane on a family road trip
There are ways to help ensure you and your family will arrive safe and still speaking to each ...
Ballarat: It'll be white on the night
White Night taps into the city's golden heritage.
Art and about in Vail and Breckenridge
In some place art is all around you - even on the ski slopes.
Swan Valley, Western Australia: 20 reasons to visit
Twenty reasons why you should make your next holiday destination Western Australia's Swan Valley.