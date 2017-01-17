Smoking when pregnant is in the spotlight as our area records big numbers of women choosing to light ...
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Local News
Tainted paint on the gallery walls
Gloucester Gallery's new exhibition is ready for viewing.
Rabbit virus sparks widespread fears
RABBIT owners are being warned to take extra precautions because of this deadly virus.
Help with fire
Police are asking for help from the public in regard to a suspicious fire near Dungog.
Physie girls gain self-confidence
The Fitzgerald sisters celebrate their achievements in Physie from 2016.
Give blood for Australia Day
Taree Blood Donor Centre is urging more locals to donate blood in the lead up to Australia Day.
Summer photo challenge | Water
Stunning results from the second week of our Summer Photo Challenge on the topic: Water.
2017 Wingham Summertime Rodeo results
2017 Wingham Summertime Rodeo winners list.
Wilting wax in Wingham weather
You know you live in Wingham when it's so hot even your candles melt.
Croquet celebrates season
The Gloucester Croquet Club celebrate two Christmas parties and presentation events.
Latest News
Regional Focus
‘I’ll never forget him’: final tributes for Michael Chamberlain
NSW: Michael Chamberlain’s life could be split down the middle – the “36 years pre the rock, and ...
Bendigo hopefuls get kit off for love
VIC: Two Bendigo residents have taken part in SBS’s new dating series Undressed.
Woman taking dog on morning walk when hit, killed
VIC: Truck driver, 26, released from police custody pending further inquiries to pedestrian death.
No Pauline but One Nation senator heads to Trump inauguration
NSW: When Pauline Hanson had to miss the Trump inauguration, the Hunter's Brian Burston stepped up.
RECOMMENDED
Local Sport
Physie girls gain self-confidence
The Fitzgerald sisters celebrate their achievements in Physie from 2016.
2017 Wingham Summertime Rodeo results
2017 Wingham Summertime Rodeo winners list.
Croquet celebrates season
The Gloucester Croquet Club celebrate two Christmas parties and presentation events.
Wingham Rodeo 2017 | Photos
See our big coverage of this years Wingham Rodeo
All star line-up announced for 2017 Troy Bayliss Classic
29 riders from Australia and America have been confirmed for the 2017 Troy Bayliss Classic at Taree Motorcycle ...
Sheza Gypsy overcomes problems with win in Harrington Cup at Taree
Doug Ryan reviews the Harrington Cup TAB race meeting at Taree on January 5
TV Guide
- {!= date.text !}
- {!= show.name !}{!= show.start !} - {!= show.end !}
National
Police video captured Robert Xie destroying evidence in Lin family case
Robert Xie keeps staring at the shoe box.On his desk is the very thing that might link him ...
Body found in burning car at Rooty Hill Leisure Centre
A body has been found in a burnt-out car parked outside the Rooty Hill Leisure Centre in Sydney's west.
Surge in marine life caught in NSW shark nets
There has been a spike in the number of entangled protected species, the latest report shows
Thieves grab nappy bag in Queanbeyan's Riverside Plaza, almost ends in disaster
Steph Stewart, 27, is just happy she'd taken her little girl out of the pram a moment earlier, ...
Michael Chamberlain spent 36 years an ordinary man, then 36 in shadow of Uluru
Michael Chamberlain lived half his life an ordinary man, the other half in the shadow of Uluru.
Sydney Harbour Tunnel reopened after 'momentary' power cut causes closure
The Sydney Harbour Tunnel has reopened to traffic, nearly two hours after a "momentary" power outage at two ...
Top Stories
Community
Mid North Coast Now | Edition 7
This vibrant region has so much to offer, catch up on the highlights with edition 7 of of ...
Tainted paint on the gallery walls
Gloucester Gallery's new exhibition is ready for viewing.
Give blood for Australia Day
Taree Blood Donor Centre is urging more locals to donate blood in the lead up to Australia Day.
New students make a smooth start
Barrington Public School holds their smooth start day for the new students due to start next year.
Entertainment
Indie Book Awards 2017 shortlists: Maxine Beneba Clarke's 'hard sell'
Maxine Beneba Clarke thought her memoir, The Hate Race, would be "a hard sell at the end of ...
Bec Judd weighs in on Channel Nine colleague Amber Sherlock and 'whitegate'
"I can see why women would be uptight about [wardrobe] because they get criticised. Women are under such ...
I saw my billboard and said, 'Dad, I made it': OITNB's Danielle Brooks on success
I never would have guessed a year after graduating, now 22, I would see my face on a ...
Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle meets the Duchess of Cambridge: reports
The Prince introduced his new girlfriend to the Duchess on a trip to Kensington Palace.
Life & Style
Sydney private school fees soar
Sydney is the most expensive city for a private education in Australia, according to research released on Monday, ...
Experts express concerns about aerosol spray sunscreens after string of incidents
The suitability and effectiveness of aerosol spray sunscreens is being questioned after numerous reports of people still getting ...
Dengue fever cases hit 20-year high in Australia
Dengue fever cases in Australia reached a 20-year high last year, driven by travellers being infected in tropical ...
Open Week at Taree and Great Lakes TAFE campuses
The Great Lakes and Manning Valley communities will be able to discover TAFE NSW’s 2017 approach to high-quality ...
Open Week at Taree and Great Lakes TAFE campuses
The Great Lakes and Manning Valley communities will be able to discover TAFE NSW’s 2017 approach to high-quality ...
When a friend becomes a patient: McGrath Foundation Pink Test raises funds for breast care nurse
For 39-year-old Jacinta Jamieson, her specialist breast cancer nurse is a carer, therapist, social worker and friend in ...
Opinion
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Why Alex has the right to sue
OPINION: Face it, former Knights player Alex McKinnon was tragically injured in a workplace accident.
Another year and no solution
Million dollar question to MidCoast Council
It’s a million dollar question. It’s to MidCoast Council. It’s about the cash the NSW government kicked in ...
Saving the young from dark deeds in high places
IAN KIRKWOOD: Church men abusing their power.
Travel
Adelaide Oval: Danny Green vs Anthony Mundine fight February 2017
The most anticipated rematch in Australian boxing will take place next month at one of the country's best ...
Items on an aircraft you never want to see
Aircraft carry several pieces of equipment that passengers rarely get to see, or even suspect might be on ...
Where to go for a five-star family holiday in 2017: Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort
This resort offers everything from the extravagant to the pleasingly simple.
Travel tips: Canada and US trip, should we hire a car?
Visiting Quebec City and Montreal, then to the US. How should we do it?