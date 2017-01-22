Biodiversity reform legislation passed in parliament is a win for the environment and local farmers.
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Local News
Bid to break cycle of violence
Children are not bystanders in domestic violence. A new program aims to help keep kids safe and reduce ...
Scholarship for young artists
The NSW Government is offering scholarship funds to young regional artists.
A driving sport update
A wrap up of the golf played around Gloucester.
Gloucester’s Australia Day Celebrations
Check out what's happening in Gloucester on Australia Day.
Members celebrate a milestone
Colin Weismantel celebrates his 90th birthday with his fellow members of the Gloucester Croquet Club.
Citizens of the year 2016
Meet the nominees for Gloucester's Citizen of the Year 2016
Dr David Gillespie re-appointed Assistant Minister for Health
Federal member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie remains in the Ministry with the new title of Assistant Minister ...
Throwback Thursday: Troy Bayliss Classic 2015 to 2016
See all the photos taken at the Troy Bayliss Classic from 2015 to 2016
Young citizens of the year
Meet the two nominees for Gloucester's Young Citizen of the Year 2016.
Latest News
Regional Focus
The best of Tamworth Country Music Festival | DAY 3, PHOTOS
You don't know country music until you've been here.
Diabetics feel the sting again
Andrew Mullard reckons diabetics have enough to contend with without the Federal Governmant imposing more costs on them.
Restoring homestead history all a Bonus
When Madonna and Lyle Connolly began restoring a 1911-era homestead, they had no idea of the treasures they ...
Melbourne in mourning after baby boy dies
A three-month-old boy has become the fifth person to die after Friday's Bourke Street car rampage.
RECOMMENDED
Local Sport
A driving sport update
A wrap up of the golf played around Gloucester.
Members celebrate a milestone
Colin Weismantel celebrates his 90th birthday with his fellow members of the Gloucester Croquet Club.
Throwback Thursday: Troy Bayliss Classic 2015 to 2016
See all the photos taken at the Troy Bayliss Classic from 2015 to 2016
Skills for life
The Gloucester Swimming Pool Complex holds its annual intensive swimming lessons.
Fastest female
Emily Kearney breaks a Gloucester Thunderbolts Swimming Club record becoming the fastest female.
Physie girls gain self-confidence
The Fitzgerald sisters celebrate their achievements in Physie from 2016.
TV Guide
- {!= date.text !}
- {!= show.name !}{!= show.start !} - {!= show.end !}
National
Women's March reaches one of the most remote places on earth - Antarctica
More used to marching penguins, it was a different kind of movement that swept across one of the ...
Woman seriously injured, Chihuahua killed in western Sydney hit-and-run
A woman has been left with serious leg injuries and her pet Chihuahua killed after a hit-and-run in western Sydney.
Why Sydney's urban sprawl is making us sick: Committee of Sydney report reveals
The shocking maps of Sydney that turned an economics report into a stark health warning.
Lead levels in Sydney soil dangerously high
Sydneysiders could be facing a severe health risk, with soils in Sydney's gardens containing high traces of lead.
Donald Trump inauguration: Supporters pay for Trump skywriting over Sydney
Sydney looked up as T-R-U-M-P looked down.
Sydney murder case baffling police: How recluse Darren Galea was brutally executed
"When you weigh it up, the way he was killed and the life he lived, it doesn't make ...
Top Stories
Community
Mid North Coast Now | Edition 7
This vibrant region has so much to offer, catch up on the highlights with edition 7 of of ...
Scholarship for young artists
The NSW Government is offering scholarship funds to young regional artists.
Gloucester’s Australia Day Celebrations
Check out what's happening in Gloucester on Australia Day.
Young citizens of the year
Meet the two nominees for Gloucester's Young Citizen of the Year 2016.
Entertainment
'Scumbags': Shane Warne sees red at media after shutting charity
"Fairfax are scumbags, you are all scumbags," Shane Warne after the publication revealed that the Shane Warne Foundation ...
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall star attractions at Malcolm Turnbull's business drinks
While all eyes were on Washington over the weekend as one billionaire officially entered public office, another touched ...
Australian Open 2017: Centre court serves up love in the hot seats
Your daily serve of celebrity news, fashion and gossip from the Australian Open.
Donald Trump's presidential inauguration TV ratings fail to come up trumps
Audience for reality TV star's presidential inauguration falls a quarter behind Obama's.
Life & Style
Australian students visit NASA mission control as part of STEM program
Girls from several schools around Australia have returned from NASA encouraged to pursue their passions in science, technology, ...
MRI scans are sparing men painful prostate cancer investigations
The thought of being investigated for prostate cancer terrified Paul Davies. About a year ago, Mr Davies was ...
Working out the most effective debt reduction strategy for you
As widely expected, financial institutions have gradually been increasing their mortgage interest rates especially the longer term fixed ...
Disadvantaged women more likely to have heart attacks than poor men
Disadvantaged women are 25 per cent more likely to have a heart attack than their male peers and ...
Uni offers 2017: University ATAR minimum entry marks continue to decline
University entrance standards have continued to slide as 44,000 students received offers to study at a NSW university ...
In Moving Archetypes Padma Menon uses dance to connect to larger energies
These sessions will use a variety of techniques, including contemporary and Indian movement, improvisation and reflection and discussion.
Opinion
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Why Alex has the right to sue
OPINION: Face it, former Knights player Alex McKinnon was tragically injured in a workplace accident.
Another year and no solution
Million dollar question to MidCoast Council
It’s a million dollar question. It’s to MidCoast Council. It’s about the cash the NSW government kicked in ...
Travel
Visit the Australian Outback: Mungo National Park, Harry Nanya day tour
A discovery in the NSW outback turned everything we thought we knew about mankind on its head.
The 10 most un-Australian places
It's amazing that some places that are iconically Australian can sometimes feel like it doesn't belong here at ...
Australia's top 10 family holiday destinations
The best family holidays in our very own backyard.
Outback stations in Australia: Amazing outback properties where you can stay overnight
If you thought visiting an outback cattle station was all about chasing cows and cowboys, think again. They ...