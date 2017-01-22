Domain Three Valleys

Check out this week’s properties

Classifieds

Jobs, notices and more

Subscribe now

Anytime, print or online

Local News

A win for farmers

A win for farmers

Biodiversity reform legislation passed in parliament is a win for the environment and local farmers.

Latest News

Regional Focus

Diabetics feel the sting again

Diabetics feel the sting again

Andrew Mullard reckons diabetics have enough to contend with without the Federal Governmant imposing more costs on them.

RECOMMENDED

Local Sport

Skills for life

Skills for life

The Gloucester Swimming Pool Complex holds its annual intensive swimming lessons.

Fastest female

Fastest female

Emily Kearney breaks a Gloucester Thunderbolts Swimming Club record becoming the fastest female.

TV Guide

  • {!= date.text !}
  • {!= show.name !}
    {!= show.start !} - {!= show.end !}

National

Top Stories

Gloucester Advocate Classifieds
Gloucester Advocate Classifieds
Gloucester Advocate Classifieds

Community

Entertainment

Life & Style

Features

Opinion

Travel

Smartphone
Tablet - Narrow
Tablet - Wide
Desktop