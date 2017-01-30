Prospective students consider their futures amid university offers.
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Local News
Conservatorium in ‘dire state’
The Conservatorium Mid North Coast may not operate in 2017
Room for vaccination improvement
There are pockets of very low vaccination coverage on the Mid North Coast
Preparing for high school
Students from the primary school around the region got a chance to see what high school will be ...
Nature’s gift to the Manning River comes from Barrington
Spring water from the mountains has boosted the Manning River this week
Encouraging young athletes to keep on improving
Gloucester District Sports Committee’s monthly Junior Encouragement Awards.
School zone speed limits begin
Watch your speed - school zone speed limits will be enforced today January 27.
Summer photo challenge | Natural state of mind
Natural State of Mind was the theme of our last Summer Photo Challenge - enjoy the gallery.
A magnificent beach home
Ever dreamed of relaxing in your own resort-style home? Take a look at “Ce Vu'. It offers a ...
An axeman at the awards
Champion Tasmanian axeman, David Forster will be the guest speaker at this year's Sports Awards.
Latest News
Regional Focus
Teenage girl falls to death from cliff
TAS: A teenager has died after falling 15m from a cliff.
‘They’ll kill me’: Uber driver in carjacking
NSW: An Uber driver pulled from his car and bashed says he feared for his life.
Fairfax Front Pages: Monday, January 30, 2017
Today's Fairfax front pages from across the nation.
State of the Nation | Monday, January 30, 2017
Hhere's your news snapshot from across regional Australia and beyond.
RECOMMENDED
Local Sport
Encouraging young athletes to keep on improving
Gloucester District Sports Committee’s monthly Junior Encouragement Awards.
An axeman at the awards
Champion Tasmanian axeman, David Forster will be the guest speaker at this year's Sports Awards.
Russell Coight cricket | photos & video
Gloucester's cricket players celebrate Australia Day in an truly Aussie way.
Cockies coaches
The Gloucester Cockies have finalised coaches for the 2017 Lower North Coast Rugby Union season.
Done, dusted then soaked
Results from the Nowendoc New Year's Campdraft 2017.
Troy Bayliss Classic | Gallery 2
See some of the racing at the Troy Bayliss Classic at the Old Bar Roadside Circuit
TV Guide
- {!= date.text !}
- {!= show.name !}{!= show.start !} - {!= show.end !}
National
Scott Morrison to lift credit limit as Australia's debt hurtles towards $500 billion
The federal government will be forced to lift its own self-imposed credit limit in the coming months as ...
Sydney Now: What you need to know on Monday, January 30, 2017
The summer holidays might be over but summer itself isn't finished with Sydney, not by a long shot.
Sydney's first new government-owned ferries in years hit bumpy waters
The entry into service of the first of six new government-owned ferries on Sydney Harbour in 16 years ...
Third person dies, man charged after fatal Cabramatta head-on crash
A third person has died and a man has been charged following a fatal accident in Cabramatta on ...
$3 billion child support system the latest federal government tech-wreck
Department got $104 million to replace creaking system. Four years later, it's still there.
Cyberbullying top of parents' minds as teens go back to school
Cyberbullying is at the top of parents' minds as they send their teenage kids back to school this ...
Top Stories
Community
Mid North Coast Now | Edition 7
This vibrant region has so much to offer, catch up on the highlights with edition 7 of of ...
Preparing for high school
Students from the primary school around the region got a chance to see what high school will be ...
Krambach’s best “Ironman” | photos
A hopping good time at the Krambach Pub on Australia Day in the "Ironman" Competition.
Clever ideas for a sustainable future
Gloucester Tidy Towns committee another Blue Star Award winner: The Sustainable Futures Convention.
Entertainment
Look who’s in the jungle
The competition on season three of I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! is set to ...
Celebrities speak out, join thousands protesting against Donald Trump's 'Muslim ban'
Some joined protesters at JFK and LAX airports, while other celebrities used their Twitter platforms to speak out.
Networking: Star Wars actress Pernilla August joins the cast of Glitch
US network NBC confirms a 10-part revival of Will & Grace will come later this year, plus all ...
G'Day USA 2017 honours Hollywood's man of the moment, Ben Mendelsohn
Rogue One star Ben Mendelsohn, Moulin Rouge designer Catherine Martin and TV executive David Hill honoured.
Life & Style
One third of ICU doctors bullied, survey finds, prompting crackdown by College of Intensive Care Medicine
Female intensive care doctors are copping sexual harassment and discrimination in high stakes, high-stress ICU wards.
Life's simple pleasures will make you rich
How to escape FOMO, YOLO spending and envy.
Shares Race returns with tipsters backing gold miners in front
Tipsters with portfolios loaded up with gold miners and mining services companies have done best in the first ...
Zero-interest balance transfers credit cards can have sting
Lenders promote their zero-interest balance transfer credit cards at this time of year. They know that many people ...
Canberra children get ready for first day of school
For many, the first day of school will be a day of strong emotions and a few tears. ...
Extreme heat predicted for Canberra ahead of first day back to school
It will be a blazing start to the new school year.
Opinion
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Why Alex has the right to sue
OPINION: Face it, former Knights player Alex McKinnon was tragically injured in a workplace accident.
Travel
Qantas offers refunds to Australians affected by Trump's 'Muslim ban'
Qantas is offering refunds or the option to change destinations to passengers travelling from Australia to the United ...
The 10 things Spain does best
Spain has distinctive food, festivals and architecture to savour.
The cruises with the best onshore excursions for every traveller, young and old
How cruising became almost as much about the shore as it is the sea.
Vietnam travel tips: How to cross the street in Ho Chi Minh City
Crossing a street in Vietnam requires a clear head and nerves of steel, two things not exactly helped ...