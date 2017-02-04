Gloucester police have fined a woman for stealing from a local supermarket.
Local News
Ready to get sore
A 10 hour endurance postie bike race will be held in Wingham on April 8
Saving the planet is an awesome activity
Registrations are now open for youth groups to join Clean Up Australia activities because ….. when the rubbish ...
Breaking News: ‘A matter of conscience’ | Video
Resignation shock: Jenkins casts spotlight on MidCoast Council Local Representative Committee.
Calling local musos for 2017 Akoostik
Wingham Akoostik Festival is urging local musicians to join the 2017 festival line-up
Sydney Swans flock to Taree
Sydney Swans stars will conduct an open clinic in Taree on Monday February 6.
Taree forum on milk prices
A chance for dairy farmers to raise their competition and fair trading issues directly with an ACCC Commissioner.
Volunteer reading tutors are needed
The Better Reading Better Communities (BRBC) program is about to be rolled out Gloucester.
Creative, robust conversations
As the 2017 Sustainable Futures Convention gets closer, organisers are eager for community input.
Throwback Thursday: Kindie Kids | photos
Check out the pictures of the last year's new students at the schools around the region.
Regional Focus
Houses threatened by bushfire in Diggers Rest in Melbourne's north-west
Multiple houses are threatened by a grassfire that has broken out in Calder Park in Melbourne's south-west.
Brewery taps into local history
QLD: It’s a micro-brewery, but not as you know it.
The week in pictures: February 4, 2017
The best photos by Fairfax photographers from across the country.
Could you afford Melbourne’s cheapest house?
VIC: The cheapest house bought in Melbourne last year was a three-bedroom weatherboard.
Local Sport
A shot of Australia Day croquet | photos
The Gloucester Croquet Club open their doors for an Australia Day celebration.
Tanai’s in top 20
Tanai O’Brien was one of a handful of squash players invited to a training camp at the Australian ...
Encouraging young athletes to keep on improving
Gloucester District Sports Committee’s monthly Junior Encouragement Awards.
An axeman at the awards
Champion Tasmanian axeman, David Forster will be the guest speaker at this year's Sports Awards.
Jacqui Lambie accuses RSL figures of 'bullying' executive Glenn Kolomeitz
Senator Jacqui Lambie has accused unnamed figures within the NSW RSL of trying to drive out the league's ...
Houses threatened by bushfire in Diggers Rest in Melbourne's north-west
Multiple houses are threatened by a grassfire that has broken out in Calder Park in Melbourne's south-west.
'Clean coal' would push up power bills more than wind, solar or gas: analysts
"Clean coal" plants that the Turnbull government has flagged could get clean energy subsidies are more expensive than ...
Pierce Murphy wins Sydney Morning Herald's Sun Run
Hawaiian Pierce Murphy has won the 2017 Sydney Morning Herald 10km Sun Run in 31 minutes and 46 ...
Teenagers find man's body on rocks at Coogee Beach
A man's body was discovered on the rocks in Coogee Beach early on Saturday morning.
'Prime Minister Trunbull': Sean Spicer gets PM's name wrong again
New York: The Trump White House has given its clearest public commitment yet that it will honour the refugee agreement ...
Mid North Coast Now | Edition 7
This vibrant region has so much to offer, catch up on the highlights with edition 7 of of ...
Tissue-based drama This is Us swollen with the milk of human kindness
Dan Fogelman's new series mines for human drama but skirts close to schmaltz.
Litbits February 4 2017
Literary events and news in the Canberra region.
Armando Lucas Correa: books that changed me
After reading Julio Cortazar's Rayuela (Hopscotch) I wanted to live in exile in Paris.
Steve Price, John Laws and the day their feud turned ugly
Radio shock jock Steve Price has revealed an intense rivalry between he and on-air rival John Laws almost ...
NAPLAN prepares us for neither the real world nor Trump
They key to convincing people appears to be repetition – the more often something is said, the more likely it ...
AFP and Defence training contracts awarded to Evocca college
Lucrative training contracts for the Australian Federal Police and the Department of Defence have been awarded to a ...
Veronica Manouk's scars cut through dizzying statistics for World Cancer Day
The overwhelming statistics showing Australia's dizzying cancer rates have been released ahead of World Cancer Day.
Public schools increase share of enrolments, reversing 40 year trend
Public schools' share of students has increased for the second year running nationwide, marking a determined end to ...
Health warning for people working more than 39 hours a week: ANU study
Matt Brown was working up to 60 hours a week when he realised something had to change.
Tributes for former St Clare’s science teacher John Holland
Former students of John Francis Holland have paid tribute to him on social media.
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
The Elphie, Germany's answer to the Opera House
Germany's version of the Sydney Opera House is six years late and 10 times the original budget – ...
Flight Test: Air Canada
The plane's a dream but it's not all smooth flying.
South America by private jet: Does travel get any better?
South America by private jet could just be the ultimate travel experience.
The George, Christchurch: A hotel that stood its ground
Christchurch's first five-star hotel survived the devastating earthquake of 2011, and has become a symbol of renewal and ...