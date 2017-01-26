Champion Tasmanian axeman, David Forster will be the guest speaker at this year's Sports Awards.
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Local News
Russell Coight cricket | photos & video
Gloucester's cricket players celebrate Australia Day in an truly Aussie way.
Krambach’s best “Ironman” | photos
A hopping good time at the Krambach Pub on Australia Day in the "Ironman" Competition.
Traffic stop at Forster uncovers 270 packets of razors
Police have charged a man with the theft of several thousand dollars worth of razors after a traffic ...
Powerful acceptance speech shines light on domestic violence | video
The Domestic and Family Violence Project wins Gloucester's Project to the Year.
Clever ideas for a sustainable future
Gloucester Tidy Towns committee another Blue Star Award winner: The Sustainable Futures Convention.
Australia Day in Gloucester 2017 | photos
Gloucester gathers together to celebrate Australia Day 2017 in Billabong Park.
Aussie Day weekend fundraiser barbecue to raise funds for local emergency services
Aussies can once again help raise much needed funds for local volunteer emergency services through Bunnings’ annual Aussie ...
‘A good hospital’: HNELHD defends report
Manning Hospital is a good hospital that performs well as a non-trauma centre, says the HNELHD director of ...
Australia Day | Ronne reflects on family history
As Aussie’s everywhere prepare for Australia Day, ancestors of the First Fleet will be reflecting on their own ...
Latest News
Regional Focus
Faces of Australia Day | Photos
Highlights from Australia Day celebrations across the nation.
Top End wedding in ‘the wet’ | Photos
A couple chose a flooding NT river to tie the knot, after first making sure any resident crocodiles ...
Australian Open 2017: Day 10 | Photos
Scenes from Day 10 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park.
10-year-old faces up to a great white | Photos
Extraordinary photograph shows 10-year-old Eden Hasson riding over the 2.5-metre shark at Samurai.
RECOMMENDED
Local Sport
An axeman at the awards
Champion Tasmanian axeman, David Forster will be the guest speaker at this year's Sports Awards.
Russell Coight cricket | photos & video
Gloucester's cricket players celebrate Australia Day in an truly Aussie way.
Cockies coaches
The Gloucester Cockies have finalised coaches for the 2017 Lower North Coast Rugby Union season.
Done, dusted then soaked
Results from the Nowendoc New Year's Campdraft 2017.
Troy Bayliss Classic | Gallery 2
See some of the racing at the Troy Bayliss Classic at the Old Bar Roadside Circuit
Troy Bayliss Classic | Gallery 1
See the start of the Troy Bayliss Classic at the Old Bar Roadside Circuit
TV Guide
- {!= date.text !}
- {!= show.name !}{!= show.start !} - {!= show.end !}
National
Australians celebrate shared history at Barangaroo smoking ceremony
"We don't want wars in this country. We don't want hate and racism in this country.
Man dies after falling from cliff at Clovelly
A man has died after he fell from a large cliff in Sydney's east.
NT Aboriginal leader defends January 26 Australia Day
A Northern Territory Aboriginal leader says people shouldn't feel guilty for celebrating Australia Day on January 26.
Alleged drug dealer refused bail after police raids on Sydney CBD properties
A man charged after a stash of drugs, cash and stolen credit cards were allegedly found in properties ...
'Complicit': Government body and Master Builders Association ran propaganda campaign, says construction executive
A senior executive of a major construction company has strongly criticised the Master Builders Association and the Fair ...
Barnaby Joyce launches extraordinary attack on people who want to move Australia Day
"They don't like Christmas, they don't like Australia Day, they're just miserable gutted people and I wish they ...
Top Stories
Community
Mid North Coast Now | Edition 7
This vibrant region has so much to offer, catch up on the highlights with edition 7 of of ...
Krambach’s best “Ironman” | photos
A hopping good time at the Krambach Pub on Australia Day in the "Ironman" Competition.
Clever ideas for a sustainable future
Gloucester Tidy Towns committee another Blue Star Award winner: The Sustainable Futures Convention.
Australia Day in Gloucester 2017 | photos
Gloucester gathers together to celebrate Australia Day 2017 in Billabong Park.
Entertainment
Cate Blanchett mocks Donald Trump on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon
Cate Blanchett has thrown some serious shade on Donald Trump, labelling him as 'absurd' and 'ridiculous', and has ...
Quickflix returns to challenge iTunes, Stan and Netflix for movie streaming
Quickflix may have lost the first battle when a slurry of video streaming services arrived in Australia in ...
Brilliant and hilarious: Dan Aykroyd's loving remembrance of Carrie Fisher
The 64-year-old Blues Brothers star was engaged to Fisher in 1980.
Hillary Clinton rumoured to be planning her own talk show
Although Hillary Clinton has been keeping a low profile since her lost fight for the white house, it ...
Life & Style
How Sydney cancer scientist Jennifer Byrne became a research fraud super sleuth
It was a gut feeling that had Professor Jennifer Byrne flipping open her laptop on a Saturday night ...
Sydney beauty entrepreneur's second college faces cancellation
A Sydney clinical aesthetics college run by an Order of Australia medallist has been told by the federal ...
Donald Trump's economic package unlikely to match rhetoric
President Trump has delivered on his promise to scrap the TPP trade deal, but will he follow through ...
Trump, Brexit and super changes in the mix for 2017
What a year 2016 was. Britons voted to leave the European Union, Donald Trump won the US presidential ...
Philip Piggin honoured by Britain's People Dancing for contribution to dance
The creative program officer at Belconnen Arts Centre has received an honorary life membership from British community dance ...
More working for longer to ensure decent retirement
Workers are retiring at age 61, on average. Just two years ago they were retiring at age 58.
Opinion
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Why Alex has the right to sue
OPINION: Face it, former Knights player Alex McKinnon was tragically injured in a workplace accident.
Another year and no solution
Travel
Australia holidays: The 26 most wonderful places to visit - Guide to the best sites and attractions by state
Some of the world's most amazing travel experiences can be found at our doorstep.
Travel deals: Save more than $1250 a couple with Warwick Le Lagon Resort & Spa, Vanuatu holiday package
Holiday at the Warwick Le Lagon Resort & Spa in Vanuatu and save more than $1250 a couple.
Travel deals: Save more than 25 per cent on stays at Grand Bali Nusa Dua
Save more than 25 per cent on stays at Grand Bali Nusa Dua under this offer from TravelOnline.
Traveller Australia quiz: Who was the first European to land in Australia?
How well do you know Australia? Take our Australia Day travel quiz and find out.