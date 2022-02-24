news, local-news,

I read with interest the article in the Gloucester Advocate (November 24, 2021) about the dairy factory and it brought back many memories. My grandfather, John Henry Smith was a director, as recorded in the book "Green Gold". My father Frederick Kennith Smith was a director in the 1950s and '60s and my husband, Gordon William Maslen was also a director in the 1970s and '80s, along with John Radford, Alec Green, Alan Farley and Sandy Kirk. In June 1982, the manager Ben Barriball was also president of Butter Factories of Australia and could take his directors to the annual conference in Adelaide. The directors could take their wives if they pair their airfare. We letf Mascot in June 6 and I say beside a young uni student and she asked where we were going, etc. I said we were even going to the Town Hall to meet the mayor and mayoress. "Oh," she said, "that's my mum and dad. When the meal came , I said "This is nice," and she said "Pity they wouldn't charge less for airfares and let you bring a sandwich." I replied, "I have a husband and son who are pilots and we don't get a baked potato when we fly with them." We stayed at the Adelaide Hilton and had a great time. The peeling bells played as we crossed the road at the Town Hall. We were introduced by Norma Barriball to the mayoress and later she asked Norma to meet me again because I had influenced her daughter with our chat. Elaine Maslen Narrabundah, ACT

Letter: fond memories of the old dairy