VIEW Club welcomes committee for 2022

Gloucester View Club held its annual general meeting followed by the February general meeting at Club Gloucester on Tuesday February 15 with 38 members attending as well as Zone Councillor, Dianne Fiddes. Dianne conducted the induction of the incoming committee with all positions being filled except that of Welfare Officer. Many of the 2021 committee were returned with Vivien Webeck as president, Judy Holstein as vice president, Bev Maybury as assistant secretary/publicity officer, and Pat Radford as newsletter editor/catering coordinator. Last year's assistant treasurer, Christine Redman has stepped up to become treasurer and secretary Judy Earle has become the delegate. A big welcome to the new committee members - secretary, Jenifer James and assistant treasurer Marlene Merchant. President Vivien presented thank you acknowledgements to outgoing treasurer Pat Gardner, and to Rae Davies, who has decorated our tables over many years but has decided to enjoy a rest this year. New member, Bev Hungerford was presented with her badge and 100 percent attendance certificates were given to 14 members. Birthdays and anniversaries were celebrated, raffles and lucky door prize drawn and a delicious meal followed. As usual it was a lovely day of laughter and friendship with all members looking forward to another year of supporting our five Learning for Life students. Gloucester VIEW Club meets on the third Tuesday of the month (February to December) at 11am for an 11:30am start at Club Gloucester for a delicious lunch and an occasional guest speaker. New members are always welcome and for more information contact Secretary Jenifer on jenifer.james@bigpond.com. Gloucester VIEW Club is hosting a morning tea on Tuesday March 8 in recognition of International Women's Day. The event takes place at Club Gloucester from 10am and costs $10 per person. Our guest speaker will be from the Bucketts Way Neighbourhood Centre. Everyone is welcome - please note you do not have to be a VIEW member to attend. For catering purposes please contact Pat on 0488 430 001 by Friday March 4 and leave a message if unattended.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/6ba67437-c283-4cf6-b62a-e16280dd615f.jpeg/r0_902_2141_2112_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg