MidCoast seniors festival program is out

news, local-news,

From tech workshops to scrabble sessions, there is loads happening across the Mid Coast region for NSW Seniors Festival. Gloucester library has a couple of tech savvy sessions and an online safety workshop in the program. NSW Seniors Festival runs from March 25 to April 3 for people over 60. This year's theme is 'Reconnect'. You can book into the Gloucester Introduction to Android Tablets session on Monday, March 28 from 10am to 1pm and the Introduction to Social Media session that afternoon from 1.30pm to 3.30pm. And if you're interested in learning how to avoid an online scam, you can book into the Gloucester session on Tuesday, April 5 from 10.30am to 11.30am or the Stroud library session on Thursday, April 14 from 10.30am until 11.30am. Bookings are essential for all these sessions and can be made by calling 6592 5290. To find out more about what's happening across the region, grab a copy of MidCoast Council's NSW Seniors Festival events program. It's available for free at every MidCoast library. You can also check out the program online at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/seniors Events are either free or subsidised and there is something for everyone to enjoy. Other events happening in the Gloucester area include a bit of James Bond action, with the movie, No Time To Die playing at the Gloucester library on Thursday, March 31 from 1pm to 4pm. You can learn more about how to can remain living at home independently at a MyAgedCare information session at the Stroud School of Arts Hall on Wednesday, March 30 from 9am to 10am. Or if you up for a slightly longer drive, you can create your own carry pouch for your glasses by taking part in the Embracing Embroidery session at the Nabiac library on Monday, March 28 from 9.30am until 11am. View the full listing of Seniors Festival events being held across the MidCoast Council region, visit www.mymidcoast.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/7f15f7eb-ecca-4a16-9d3e-63927d1f9f88.jpg/r0_171_6240_3697_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

WHAT'S ON MidCoast seniors festival program is out