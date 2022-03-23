news, local-news,

Have you or someone you know been recently diagnosed with cancer or are undergoing treatment for cancer? The Gloucester Breast Cancer Support Group offers support and assistance to all women in the Gloucester area, from Krambach to Stroud, who have received a diagnosis of any form of cancer, not just breast cancer. Don't let the name fool you - our support is for all types of cancer diagnosis. Emotional support is given through home visits and/or telephone calls, and financial assistance is offered with vouchers that can be used for petrol, groceries, or a treat to raise the spirits. Group members are all cancer survivors, and have participated in a Cancer Council approved counselling course. All information is confidential within the group. Monthly meetings are held on the first Wednesday of the month at 2pm in the CWA Hall. Everyone is welcome to attend, but it's entirely voluntary. The annual general meeting was held recently, and new committee for 2022 is Margaret Lyall (Stroud representative), Betty Pearson (vice president), Carol Dwyer (secretary), Kathy Leimgruber (chaplain), Diana Rosenbaum (president), Judith Pittman (treasurer). If you or anyone you know has received a cancer diagnosis and would like to chat with someone from the group, contact Judith Pittman on 6558 1004 or any of the committee members. We encourage you to get in touch with us or to help us get the word out to any woman facing cancer. Please help us spread the word about the support available for all types of in the Gloucester area. There is a similar group for men - the Prostate Cancer Support Group - for all types of cancer.

Gloucester Breast Cancer Support Group supports women with all types of cancer