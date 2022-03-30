Bradley's bronze at State titles

news, local-news,

After qualifying at the regional event at Tamworth in late January, he headed to Sydney Olympic Park on March 19 and 20 for the State competition. According to his mother Kareen, the 11-year-old Bradley qualified for regionals and state by coming first in javelin, discus, high jump and the 400 metre sprint. "He went to state to compete against 24 athletes and came up with a podium finish, coming third throwing 30.30 metres," Kareen said. The year six Gloucester Public School student has been a part of the Gloucester Little Athletics club since he was in kindergarten and his dedication to the sport has really paid off. "He started getting involved because he was always be down there watching his sisters do athletics," she said. Bradley's parents are blown away with his achievement. "We're so excited and proud for Bradley," Kareen said. Bradley likes Little As because it's fun and gets to hang with his friends. He started taking part in javelin when he was in year one and it's a discipline he really likes. "I keep throwing it further. I was always good at turbo (breaking Gloucester little A's records) which is what you throw before you are old enough to throw a javelin," Bradley said. "It was brilliant to make state and unreal to come third," he said. Next stop for Bradley is nationals, although he can't qualify until he's in under 13s. "My sporting dream is to make it to the nationals or the NBA (American National Basketball Association) because I love basketball as well," he smiled.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/515da864-021c-44b0-ab04-61d8d3d536ed.jpg/r0_282_750_706_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg