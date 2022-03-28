Sheely's take out mixed pairs title

news, local-news,

It was a battle for the mixed pairs championship title at the Gloucester Bowling Club, with husband and wife team Judy and Mike Sheely taking the top prize. The championship semi finals were held on Sunday March 20. It was a fine Sunday morning for play between four very good sides. Results were: Bev Murray and Nico Duynhoven beat Katherine Stuckings and Bruce Wilson 32-7 Judy Sheely and Mike Sheely beat Pat West and Terry Davies 24-11 Tuesday March 22, it was on to the main event, the 2022 Mixed Pairs Club Championship final. With both teams agreeing to play the match earlier than scheduled due to commitments, it was another early start. For three quarters of the game it was neck and neck, until Mike got his eye in. Congratulations to the husband and wife team of Mike and Judy, well done. Who says husbands and wives can't get on when playing sport together. Commiserations to Nico and Bev. The result was: Judy Sheely and Mike Sheely beat Bev Murray and Nico Duynhoven 24-13 On Thursday, March 24 there was an attempt to play men's bowls. It would have been a small field taking part due to our number 7 Pennants team heading south for the State Championships, but rain put paid to that.

