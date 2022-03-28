news, local-news,

There were a modest 22 starters in the Tuesday (March 22) field for the Gloucester Veteran Golf Club Four Ball Better Ball Stableford. Played in conjunction with an individual stableford, the event was sponsored by Sally Higgins and Dale Rabbett. The winners were Phil Hawkins and Peter Buettel with 42 stableford points between them, three points ahead of runners up Gai Falla and Peter McIntyre 39. The ball competition started and ended on 38 points with three pairs or six golfers going home with a ball each: Mark Stone and Mike Howard, Graham Hjorth and Ken Kelly not to mention Col Roser and John Herd. The 38 points was just one better than Peter Buetel's 37 points a score which earned him the best individual score of the day. Nearest-to-the-Pins went to John Parish at the 4th and 13th holes with a shot finishing 820 cm from home. At the 6th and 15th holes Peter Sate ended up 214 cm from home and that was the best on the day. Tuesday (March 29) is an individual stableford, sponsored by Debbie and Peter Sate.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/87b85c3b-b4b4-4ea7-81c6-bb92ba4a098b.jpg/r1337_319_3123_1328_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Phil and Peter winning team in vets golf