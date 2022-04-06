Nominations open now for sport awards

news, local-news,

Nomination are now for the Gloucester Sports Committee's annual Sports Awards. The presentation will be held on Saturday, May 14 in the Club Gloucester auditorium and will cover the achievements of our sporting community for the 2021 year. Nomination categories are: The committee is also accepting nominations for Local Legend, Over 75 years and Sporting Hall of Fame. The closing date for nominations is Friday, April 8. Please remember to include a photo, either a digital or hard copy, of each nominee. COVID has had an impact on all sports during the last two years, with most competitions delayed, shortened or restricted to local competition only. However, there will be players, coaches and administrators who have worked hard during 2021 to improve their skills and/or keep clubs operating and they should be recognised for their efforts. So get those entries in to acknowledge these people! Tickets for the presentation night are also on sale at EnDee Designs (Furniture One) until Saturday, April 30. Each year, the committee invites a guest speaker to entertain those who attend the event. This year, we're is fortunate to have Eric Higgins, Gloucester cricket's most decorated player who has had a stellar career representing Northern NSW Emus, NSW Veterans and Australia. Eric began his cricketing career as a Gloucester junior before moving to Sydney where he played first grade for Randwick and Penrith. Following his move to Inverell, he became involved with the Inverell Association as a player, coach and administrator. He captained the New England over 60 representative team in 2018 and was named in the Australian over 60 team to tour New Zealand in 2019.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/afe99f10-72d1-4cf9-af13-753ba0181283.jpg/r0_495_3024_2204_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg