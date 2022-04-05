Putting the fun in fundraiser

news, local-news,

Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service (WHRS) Gloucester Support Group's annual St Patrick's trivia night fundraiser was a scream, raising nearly $2100. The event, held at the Gloucester Bowling Clun on Saturday, March 19, saw around 80 people come out to support the vital service. According to support group member Jo Fitzpatrick, many of the attendees came dressed up for the event. "Many were decked out in St Paddy's theme," she said. "The best table went to 'The Feckin Eejits', who also had a swear jar that at the end of the night donated nearly $84." Best dressed prize went to Kerrie Cameron and the winning table was 'Who's Your Paddy'. Mo Hjorth as compere was sure to make everyone pay up if they stepped out of line. "No one, not even me, was safe from being fined on the night," Jo smiled. Danny Eather from WRHS base also attended the event and spoke about the helicopter and what has been happening. "Danny couldn't believe just how fun our trivia nights are or the support that the community gives the helicopter," Jo said. "Our mystery auction item (a box with an unknown prize) drew many bids, thanks to Peter Markey who auctioned it for us and raised $500," Jo said. Other prizes went to raffle winners with first prize being a $100 gift card from IGA and second prize a $50 voucher from Avon Valley Meats. The support group has already planned next year's event to be held on March 18.

