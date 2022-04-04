Hard fought matches at the bowls State Championships

news, local-news,

The Gloucester Bowling Club's number 7 Pennants team took part in the State Championships on Friday March 25 and Saturday March 26. They started their campaign against Blacktown Workers and unfortunately they were defeated in a hard fought match 65-52. Their second match was a better result beating Grandviews Bowling Club 58-43. Their last match resulted in a loss to Kurri Kurri 62-53 but the boys fought hard till the very end. The boys played two matches in rain on outdoor greens and one on the world championship indoor green. The weather for the whole weekend was abysmal and the players should hold their head high for their never say die attitude. Thursday's (March 31) men's bowls was washed out again. Surprise, surprise, there was a strange yellow thing in the sky called the sun on Saturday April 2 for the mixed bowls event. This contributed to a good field of 18 starters. A big welcome to a new starter in Jill Carson. The money winners on the day were Jill Carson, Alec Laurie and Luis Urby. Results were: Jill Carson, Alec Laurie and Luis Urby defeated Joy Hurworth- David Hjorth and John Andrews 22-9 (17+13) Cassie Wallace, Di Lockwood and Stephen Hurworth defeated Anne Andrews, Dennis Bartlett and Kevin Everett 21-14 (14+7) Karen Heininger, Terry Davies and Ken Bryant defeated Sue Bryant, Don Mehieloff and Jill Everett 16-12 (13+4) The afternoon of men's bowls saw 16 starters taking to the green on the beautiful autumn afternoon. The money winners were Neville Atkins, Terry Higgins and Andrew Henderson. Results were: Neville Atkins, Terry Higgins and Andrew Henderson defeated Gary Spokes, Dick Baker and Tony Tersteeg 27-16 (19+11) Aaron Kelly and Jason Cassidy defeated George Wisemantel and Col Hebblewhite 21-20 (15+1) Dennis Bartlett, Joe Pfeifer and Peter Sansom defeated Don Mehieloff, Jason Collins and Bob Newitt 18-13 (14+5)

