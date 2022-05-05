Gloucester Advocate

New website and subscription package include access to the Newcastle Herald

Toni Bell
By Toni Bell
Updated May 9 2022 - 10:15pm, first published May 5 2022 - 6:07am
Welcome to your new Gloucester Advocate website

The Gloucester Advocate has switched on a new-look website and introducing subscription packages for online readers that includes unlimited access to the award-winning journalism of the North Coast region's No. 1 news source, the Newcastle Herald.

Editor

Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.

Local News

