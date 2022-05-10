Gloucester Advocate

MidCoast Council will hold its May ordinary meeting this Wednesday

May 10 2022 - 4:00am
Council discussions on planning documents

A meeting of MidCoast Council will be held this Wednesday, May 11 to consider a range of planning documents including the 2022-23 budget and operational plan.

Local News

