Stroud seniors invited to get "tech savvy "

Stroud seniors have the opportunity to upgrade their technology skills in the next Tech Savvy Senior education program being conducted by MidCoast Libraries.
A workshop focused on a introduction to smartphones, tablets and computers will be held at Stroud library, Friday, May 27, 10am-12.30pm;
The popular Tech Savvy Seniors sessions are an opportunity to improve your knowledge of modern technologies, like smartphones and computers, in a casual and friendly setting.
They are also a great way to meet other like-minded people and socialise, MidCoast Libraries manager, Chris Jones said.
"Confidence with technology can make a real difference in staying independent, keeping in touch with friends and family, accessing government services, and enjoying library online services," Mr Jones said.
The session is free and suitable for beginners, but bookings are essential as places are limited.
Bring your own device and think ahead about any questions you may have.
More Tech Savvy Seniors workshops will be held later in the year.
To book, visit https://library.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Events or call the library on 6592 5290.
