Stroud seniors invited to get "tech savvy "

May 13 2022 - 2:00am
An Introduction to smartphones, tablets and computers session is being held at Stroud. Photo supplied

Stroud seniors have the opportunity to upgrade their technology skills in the next Tech Savvy Senior education program being conducted by MidCoast Libraries.

