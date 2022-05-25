Often hard to spot, the koala is an iconic animal for Australians.
It's exciting to see a koala in your backyard. Children particularly love to see the big round bottom perched high in the gums. You might even be lucky enough to have one walk across your land.
It's difficult to imagine that koalas were hunted in their millions until about 1927. The fur trade was thriving due to the abundance of koalas and the price paid for their fur.
Sadly, this year the koala was listed as an endangered species. Fire and drought have had a dramatic impact on their populations in the MidCoast Local Government Area, accelerating the greatest threat to the koala, the loss of habitat.
Koalas have a complex social system. Destruction of their habitat from land clearing and development can destroy this social system, leading to death.
Other threats are disease, being hit by vehicles on the road, domestic dog attacks and cattle attacks.
With increased urbanisation it's easy to understand why they are at such heightened risk.
State and local government agencies are very aware of the need to counter these risks. Funding has been allocated for programs of recovery and conservation. MidCoast Council has listed two areas in the Gloucester region as koala hubs, but we can't rely on government alone to save the koala. Community participation is essential.
Planting of the koalas' preferred food tree species, including the forest red gum, tallowwood, grey gum, swamp mahogany, stringy bark and grey boxes is essential. However koalas' tastes extend to a long list of other valuable food trees. They also use trees for browsing, resting, cooling and social reasons.
The Gloucester Environment Group (GEG) has recognised the need for community input by creating their program KoalaWays. To date 1000 and understory have been planted, in partnership with council, on private properties in the Gloucester area. The program, although severely interrupted by drought and floods, has been very successful and will continue in spring later this year.
GEG became aware of the growing need for property owners and the community to gain information and support to assist in the regreening of private land. Information sheets have been developed listing the food species koalas need to survive.
On September 3, 2022, GEG is holding the Gloucester Koala Habitat Workshop at Barrington Hall. Expert speakers from MidCoast Council, Local Land Services, National Parks and Wildlife Service and NSW Biodiversity Conservation Trust will be presenting.
Local property owners, who have already participated in the KoalaWays program, will also be available to talk about their experience and answer questions.
We invite anyone with an interest in koalas to attend this free morning.
For information contact gloucester.environment.group@gmail.com.
