Five home decor trends we're loving for this winter

Five home decor trends we're loving for this winter

This is branded content.

Love it or hate it, winter is right around the corner which means it is time to start updating your home decor for the colder days ahead.



To combat the dropping temperatures outside, winter is the perfect time to dial up the cosiness factor in our homes.



If you're on the lookout for some winter interior design inspiration, look no further.



Here are the five of the hottest home decor trends for winter 2022, all of which are guaranteed to bring a big dose of warmth and comfort to your home.



If you're as ready as we are to take the chill off, simply read on to find out more.

1. Earthy tones and hues

This year's winter interior design trend sources inspiration from the great outdoors, pairing natural wood elements with earthy shades such as brown, olive green, caramel, terracotta and turmeric.



While there is no need to head to your local hardware store to pick up cans of new paint, embracing these earthy colours in the form of decor, textiles and accents will bring new life to your space this winter.



Use these versatile tones in your living area, sofa, bedroom or kitchen and dining tables to create a warm and welcoming feel that is perfect for the chilly months.

2. Warm wood elements

When it's freezing outside, decorating with warm wood elements is a great way to create a comforting atmosphere in your home.



Unlike the last few years, 2022 is all about darker shades of wood. Walnut, mahogany, teak and ash are all set to take interior design by storm this upcoming winter.



Oh, and did you know that wood also acts as a natural insulator?



Kill two birds with one stone this winter by embracing wooden furniture and accents - some favourites include natural wood TV cabinets, rattan-inspired sideboards or a reclaimed wood coffee table that is perfect for placing warm beverages such as a giant mug of tea or hot cocoa with an endless supply of marshmallows piled on.

Five home decor trends we're loving for this winter

3.Touch-me textures

Is there anything better than cosying it up on the couch under a soft and fluffy blanket on a cold winter's evening?



This winter, we're all about decorating with touch-me textures. Soft accessories with an added dose of extra comfort such as cashmere/wool throws, cotton quilts and flannel sheets are all great Winter options that don't just look incredible but also keep you feeling warm and cosy regardless of external freezing temperatures.



Go crazy with blankets, and a variety of different throw pillows to really keep your living spaces warm and inviting this Winter.

Looking for an indoor hobby this wintertide? Why not try your hand out at knitting your very own DIY chunky knit blanket.



4. Indoor plants

Contrary to popular belief, indoor plants do indeed have a place in winter interior decor.



Aside from improving your air quality and adding a much needed pop of green into your space when the trees outside are bare, indoors plants are also a great way to increase the overall relative humidity in your home - something that is much needed during this cold and dry season.

Some easy, low-maintenance picks when it comes to winter plant options include all varieties of Sansevieria. Also commonly referred to as the "snake plant", Sansevierias are low light tolerant and require barely any watering, making them the perfect option for winter.



It is important to keep in mind that plants do not need as much water in winter as they do in the other seasons, nor do they require any fertilising.



In other words, your indoor plants basically thrive on neglect in the winter months, making them a great option for busy or new plant parents.

5.Embrace artisanal homeware and decor

This year, it is expected there will be a huge shift towards artisanal homeware and decors in the winter season.



Items such as hand thrown ceramics, textural wall hangings, antiques and craftsman-made furniture are all set to make a huge comeback, just in time to help us liven up our homes for the colder days ahead.



For example, opting for an earthy hand thrown ceramic planter for your indoor plants is a great way of warming up your space and adding a touch of character to it. Alternatively, you may consider sourcing artisanal candles in glorious warming scents such as mulled wine, cinnamon or amber and sandalwood that will make any room feel oh-so warm and cosy.

When creating displays of artisanal homeware and decors, aim to mix pieces of different shapes and heights in complementary colours.



Read more on choosing the perfect artwork for your home here.

And there you have it - everything you need to know about 2022's top winter decor trends.



Incorporating one or more of these elements into your home will aid you in curating a seasonably stylish space that is guaranteed to feel warm and welcoming for friends and family.