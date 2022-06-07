Gloucester Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Tayla Predebon joins Newcastle Knights NRLW

June 7 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tayla Predebon carries the ball forward for the Central Coast Roosters. She'll play with the Newcastle Knights in NRLW 2022.

SHE was a member of the premiership winning Sydney Roosters NRLW outfit, however, Gloucester's Tayla Predebon will play with the Newcastle Knights in the next competition.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.