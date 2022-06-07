SHE was a member of the premiership winning Sydney Roosters NRLW outfit, however, Gloucester's Tayla Predebon will play with the Newcastle Knights in the next competition.
A front rower, Predebon was among the Roosters' most consistent forwards in the 2021 competition.
The Roosters defeated St George in the grand final played in April. On the way they caused the biggest boilover in NRLW history when they defeated defending premiers Brisbane Broncos in the elimination semi.
The Roosters looked to be out of contention for a place in the finals when they won just two matches in the preliminary rounds. Brisbane thrashed Parramatta in the final round, allowing the Roosters to sneak in on percentages.
The Roosters upset both Brisbane and St George to claim the club's first NRLW premiership. They are also the only club other than Brisbane to win the title since the competition was inaugurated in 2018.
Predebon joined the Sydney Roosters from the NSW Women's Premiership club the Central Coast Roosters and made her NRLW debut in 2021. The competition was held over from last year due to State lockdowns with the 2022 competition to begin the weekend of August 21/22.
After making her representative debut with NSW Country, Predebon was awarded best and fairest for the Central Coast Roosters in 2021, highlighted by a hat-trick in the final round of the regular season.
She maintained her place in the Country team for this year's clash against City played in May.
The Knights were new additions to the NRLW this year and after a promising start they fell away, failing to win a match.
However, they've improved their roster considerably for 2022, adding Predebon, Yasmin Clydsdale (nee Meakes), Olivia Higgins and Simone Karpani.
It follows after forward Hannah Southwell was announced as another big name recruit to return to the Hunter after three seasons at the Roosters.
Southwell joins Broncos pair Millie Boyle and Tamika Upton as major signings announced by the Knights for their second season while inaugural captain Romy Teitzel is also staying at the club.
