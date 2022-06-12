Gloucester Advocate

2022 Queens Birthday Honours for Gloucester/s Effie Crawley

Updated June 13 2022 - 3:14am, first published June 12 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The late Effie Crawley (left) was awarded Best in Show in Floral Art Design at the 2019 Gloucester Show by judge Mary Sweeney. Photo Scott Calvin

The late Mrs Marian Effie Crawley, formerly of Gloucester, has been posthumously awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the Queen's Birthday Honours List for her services to the Gloucester community.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.