The late Mrs Marian Effie Crawley, formerly of Gloucester, has been posthumously awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the Queen's Birthday Honours List for her services to the Gloucester community.
Throughout her life, Effie has been a strong volunteer in many areas of the community, listed as follows:
Effie's awards and recognitions includes the Garden Clubs of Australia Ann Williams Clark Medallion for Outstanding Service by a Member of an Affiliated Club in 2014.
Effie was remembered in the RSL NSW Auxiliary News in December 2021 with the following:
"Effie was a great support and volunteer to the veteran community of Gloucester over many years and gained respect throughout the community.
"Effie was always there to lend a helping hand. Whether it was fundraising, selling badges for Anzac and poppies for Remembrance Day, or setting up for luncheons. Her can do attitude inspired us all. She also donated her time making the wreaths for Anzac and Remembrance Day and other commemorations.
"A true lady in every sense of the word and Effie will be sadly missed by us and the community of Gloucester."
