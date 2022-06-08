Funding to help local sport get back in the game

Upper Hunter electorate sports clubs have received funding for new equipment, programs and facilities to get more people involved in sport following the awarding of grants under the NSW government's Local Sport Grant Program.
More than 800 sporting organisations across the state will share in $3.9 million funding through the 2021-22 program.
Advertisement
In the Upper Hunter electorate, 14 local sports clubs receive a share of $50,000 funding for projects which include:
Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell said the grants would help sporting clubs from Quirindi to Gloucester and through the Hunter Valley to get more people involved in sport.
"Sport is a way of life in the many of these communities," Mr Layzell said.
"These grants provide essential funds to our local clubs for programs, equipment and facilities that will enable more people of all ages and abilities to participate in sport."
Grants up to $20,000 were available under the Program with up to $50,000 available in each electorate.
For further information on the Local Sport Grants Program and the full list of grant recipients, visit www.sport.nsw.gov.au/grants/local-sport-grant-program.
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.