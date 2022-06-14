Gloucester Lions Club held their Lions Biggest Barbecue at the Gloucester Community Markets on Saturday, 11 June in aid of fundraising for sick kids.
The barbecue raised around $1000 for the Australian Lions Childhood Cancer Research Foundation (ALCCRF).
"We also had a mini coin line, as a fun way for people to donate," said Jeanette Mumford, president of the Gloucester Lions Club.
"There were more 50 stalls at the markets and a large crowd so we did very well at our barbecue. All funds raised will greatly assist the foundation to support kids with cancer."
Gloucester Lions' Biggest Barbecue is part of an annual fundraising event undertaken by many of the 1200 Lions clubs across the country.
Lions Australia has been supporting childhood cancer research at least as far back as 1976.
Since that time childhood cancer survival rates have improved to about 80 per cent but unfortunately every year in Australia more than 900 children are still diagnosed with cancer, and three Australian children die from cancer every week.
Among childhood illnesses, cancer remains the most common cause of death in Australia.
Gloucester Lions Club meets on the first Wednesday of every month at Club Gloucester, 6.30pm for 7pm start. The club is always looking for new members.
If you would like more information or are interested in joining Lions, call Gary on 0411 803 488.
