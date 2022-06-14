Ban halts nature going to waste

June 1 signalled a significant era in NSW with the State catching up with the rest of Australia banning single-use plastics, including lightweight bags.
Microbeads in cosmetic and personal care, single use straws, cotton buds, plates, bowls and cutlery will be phased out from November 1.
The move, legislated late last year, was predicted to stop 2.7 billion single-use items from ending up in natural environment and waterways over the next 20 years.
But, are local business operators prepared for the ban, MidCoast Council asks?
Business owners and managers can learn more about what the ban on single-use plastics means and how to manage the transition when it hosts a breakfast and networking workshop on Thursday, June 28 from 7-8.30am at the Taree-based council chambers.
The free event, hosted by Take 3 for the Sea and TIDE: Taree Indigenous Development & Employment, will discuss:
Registration is essential.
Please register by Friday, June 24 to help finalise catering.
Please advise of any dietary requirements in advance by emailing mandy@take3.org
Visit hub.givar.com/connect/org/take3forthesea/campaigns/midcoast-business-networking-breakfast-workshop for more information.
