Gloucester Magpies' depth gets tested

June 22 2022 - 2:00am
Jack Wamsley made the most of his call into Gloucester's squad in the clash against Raymond Terrace.

GLOUCESTER Magpies accounted for Raymond Terrace Magpies in what was a good test of Gloucester's depth with eight rugby league players missing through work commitments and injury.

