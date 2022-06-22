Gloucester Magpies' depth gets tested

GLOUCESTER Magpies accounted for Raymond Terrace Magpies in what was a good test of Gloucester's depth with eight rugby league players missing through work commitments and injury.
With a healthy crowd watching on the Magpies took to the field with only three reserves for the encounter.
Advertisement
This gave Jack Wamsley his first start for the year and the young fella didn`t let anyone down. Gloucester opened the scoring with a long range try - once again mobile front rower, Kyle Predebon raced 60 metres to touch down under the posts.
Darcy Allardice converted to a 6-0 lead. It wasn`t long and they were in again this time a neat little inside pass by Clancy Johnson. As he was being forced into touch Rohan Everette crossed. Darcy couldn`t convert for his cousin so 10-0 it was.
With the opposition having no ball it was now the other centre and try scoring machine, Johny Cornelius's turn to cross. Darcy was back on target. 16-0 to Gloucester.
Raymond Terrace finally got some ball but the Gloucester defence was on song and held. Once Gloucester got the ball back Johnny Cornelius was in for his second, not converted so 20-0 to Gloucester.
Next to cross was lanky five-eighth Darcy Allardice and with him converting his own try it was 26-0. To the Terrace`s credit they did not give up and before halftime crossed in front of the hill to make it 26-4 at oranges.
Gloucester was in soon after the resumption with flying winger, Clancy Johnson scoring and Darcy unable to convert it was 30-4 to Gloucester. Now that Clancy had made a track to the tryline he didn`t take long to cross again and with Darcy kicking the goal Gloucester led 36-4. Darcy then scored his second but unable to convert so it was 40-4 to Gloucester.
The Terrace then hit back with a converted try of their own to make it 40-10. It wasn`t long though and once again Gloucester were attacking the Terrace's tryline and Kyle Predebon hit the ball at speed and crossed for his second converted try - 46-10 to Gloucester.
With only minutes remaining Darcy was in for his third and converted to make the final score 52-10 to Gloucester. A pleasing result. Gloucester`s best were Darcy Allardice, Johny Cornelius in the backs and Kyle Predebon and Riley Collins in the forwards.
Once again our two dummy halves, Cordel and Bryce were very good and gave great service. Players' player was Corbin Predebon and Jacko Wansley received the coach's award.
Hard to mention everyone but a solid performance all round. A new scoreboard attendant was present and was hooked after the first two tries as a younger person was needed for the job. Thanks Asha Baker and your mate for replacing me.
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.