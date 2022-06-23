Mirrabooka Aged Care residents had a wish to see The Bucketts mountains more clearly, and the Lions Club of Gloucester has stepped in to make that wish a reality.
The Lions Club of Gloucester was contacted by Mirrabooka Aged Care to ask if the club could assist them in obtaining a telescope.
"After investigation the most suitable telescope was purchased with a tripod donated by one of our Lion members, Gary Timbs," Lions Club of Gloucester president, Jeannette Mumford said. The telescope was presented to Mirrabooka Aged Care by Jeannette.
"It is hoped the residents will enjoy many hours 'looking more closely' at Gloucester's premier landscape attraction, The Bucketts mountains," Jeannette said.
