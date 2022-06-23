Gloucester Advocate

Lions Club of Gloucester purchase telescope for Mirrabooka Aged Care

June 23 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Telescope presentation

Mirrabooka Aged Care residents had a wish to see The Bucketts mountains more clearly, and the Lions Club of Gloucester has stepped in to make that wish a reality.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.