On Saturday, June 18, nine members of Gloucester Environment Group (GEG) walked the Cliff Face Track in Woko National Park.
The National Park is a 40 minute drive north from Gloucester via Thunderbolts Way.
The Cliff Face Track starts near the park entrance, where there are picnic and camping grounds. It is a four kilometre loop, through dry sclerophyll forest and rainforest and along the base of rocky cliffs.
Our group set off at 10am with the trail rising gradually through dense scrubland and scattered trees. It was disappointing to see the presence of weeds and the damage to the track from recent rains and strong winds. We clambered over many fallen branches and several large trees.
Following the signs for the Grade 4 Cliff Face Track, we continued up into the rocky slopes below the escarpment. The vegetation changed to dry rainforest with paperbarks, large fig trees, trailing vines and many fungi and tree ferns. An understorey of giant nettles made for tricky climbing over some logs. The track continues upwards, winding around large rock floaters and providing views to the cliff face. Eventually, the track levels out below the cliff, after scaling a last rocky, steep slope. As you walk below the cliff there are lovely views across the valley towards Curricabark Road and farmland.
The end of the loop towards the campground is more open grassland with large trees.
We finished our walk at 12.30pm and enjoyed lunch above the Manning River with some bird spotting. Woko is thought to be a local Biripi word for the Boobook Owl - but we didn't see any of those.
This area is well worth a visit and within easy reach of the Gloucester area.
Why not join GEG and come on our next walk? Every walk is fun and the walkers are always chatty with interesting stories. Contact GEG through our Facebook page or email gloucester.environment.group@gmail.com
The next GEG walk for members is on Saturday, July 16 at Crowdy Head National Park. We will walk over Diamond Head to Kylies Beach and take in Cattai Wetlands on the drive home. Starting at 8.30am, we will meet in Boundary Road at the skate park to organise carpooling.
