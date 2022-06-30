Following the signs for the Grade 4 Cliff Face Track, we continued up into the rocky slopes below the escarpment. The vegetation changed to dry rainforest with paperbarks, large fig trees, trailing vines and many fungi and tree ferns. An understorey of giant nettles made for tricky climbing over some logs. The track continues upwards, winding around large rock floaters and providing views to the cliff face. Eventually, the track levels out below the cliff, after scaling a last rocky, steep slope. As you walk below the cliff there are lovely views across the valley towards Curricabark Road and farmland.