Events across the Gloucester valley

A Cultural Exhibition
To Sunday, July 17
This year's NAIDOC exhibition is present by Gloucester Arts and Cultural Council Inc (GACCI) and Salwater Fresh Water Arts Alliance and the talented artists who are exhibiting their works. Art in many forms, textile, painting, carving, digital and more. Official NAIDOC events in Gloucester Gallery include a weaving workshop on Wednesday, July 6; Live original Music and Storytelling on Friday, July 8, 5.30pm; and Yarning session on Sunday, July 10 at 1pm.
parkrun
July 2
Gloucester District parkrun starts 8am at Gloucester District Park. This is a community event along a five kilometre walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate - it's up to you! This is a free event but please register before you start. You only need to register once.
Archibald Prize 2021 exhibition
July 8-August 21
A regional tour of the Archibald Prize 2021 will end at the Manning Regional Art Gallery, Taree. The tour includes 51 of the 52 works. (Jaye Early's portrait Masato Takasaka, is not on display).
Barrington Picnic Steam Train run
July 9
Enjoy riding behind not one, but two steam locomotives as R766 and 5917 haul The Barrington Picnic Train on a journey along the beautiful North Coast line from Maitland to Gloucester and return. For the first time in history, you will be able to travel behind ex-Victorian Railways R Class locomotive, R766 double-heading with ex-NSW Railways 59 Class locomotive, 5917! Come down and see the stunning heritage locomotive steam into Gloucester arriving at 11am and departing at 3pm.
Coming Up
Saturday, July 9
Gloucester NAIDOC family fun day at the recreation centre from 10am to 2pm. A collaboration between Gloucester Worimi First Peoples Aboriginal Corporation (GWFPAC) and Bucketts Way Neighbourhood Group Inc.
