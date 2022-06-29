Events across the Gloucester valley

Enjoy riding behind not one, but two steam locomotives as R766 and 5917 haul The Barrington Picnic Train on a journey along the beautiful North Coast line from Maitland to Gloucester and return. For the first time in history, you will be able to travel behind ex-Victorian Railways R Class locomotive, R766 double-heading with ex-NSW Railways 59 Class locomotive, 5917! Come down and see the stunning heritage locomotive steam into Gloucester arriving at 11am and departing at 3pm.