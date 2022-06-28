Magpies struggle in Sunday encounter

So with 13 minutes left and our old war horse Andrew Middlebrook came off with a leg injury, leaving our bench a little thin, so things were getting a little nervy on the sideline. Gloucester gave away a penalty, only their third of the game and this gave Tea Gardens field position and they looked to have locked it up when scoring in the corner, only to be called back for a forward pass. Gloucester were out on their feet but with great charges from Kyle Predebon, Matty Thomas and Sammy Murray made some room for Todd Ritter to find a hole and cross with seven minutes to go. Darcy missed the conversion, Gloucester now ahead 28-20 but still not home.