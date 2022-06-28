Gloucester Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Magpies struggle in Sunday encounter

June 28 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Middlebrook takes the ball forward for the Magpies.

GLOUCESTER Magpies were on the road to Tea Gardens for the first and last Sunday rugby league game of the season.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.