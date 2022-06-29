MORE than 50 juniors turned out to a free basketball camp conducted by Basketball NSW and Indigenous Basketball Australia (IBA) this month.
"It was a great response,'' regional development officer Northern NSW, Basketball Cristi Juffermans said.
Advertisement
"We are incredibly happy to be back on court this month to deliver a number of our free skills sessions in partnership with Indigenous Basketball Australia,'' Basketball NSW, CEO, Maria Nordstrom
"These sessions will help break down barriers for our Indigenous youth as it is all about providing pathways for players, coaches and referees as well as growing the love for the game and have them coming back for more and build opportunities for others in their communities.''
The three-year agreement sees IBA as a community partner to Basketball NSW, co-delivering numerous school holiday camps and 33 tournaments across NSW.
Targeted at the grassroots level and appropriate for ages 8-21 years of age, these 3x3 sessions and camps will give participants a chance to hone their skills and learn from the best in the state no matter if they are just starting out or know their way around a basketball court.
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.