Gloucester Advocate

Free basketball camp conducted by Basketball NSW and Indigenous Basketball Australia

June 29 2022 - 7:30pm
A basketball clinic held at Gloucester has been described as a 'great success'.

MORE than 50 juniors turned out to a free basketball camp conducted by Basketball NSW and Indigenous Basketball Australia (IBA) this month.

