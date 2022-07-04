Gloucester after scoring points tend to make a mistake early in the tackle count, as was the case on this occasion. Paterson attacked our line and again went to the air but Jonha was up for the occasion once again to defuse the situation. A couple of hit ups and Jonha decided to go for a quick scamper and broke through to run 80 metres to score under the posts for Darcy to convert. 16-0 to us.

