The Gloucester Magpies were on the road on Saturday as they travelled to Paterson to take on the local side.
On arrival looking down on the field from the bus the ground looked a tad damp and didn't disappoint.
With the Magpies again down on troops the game started with some solid defence from both sides which did see a few errors. Gloucester had most of the ball in the first 15 minutes but couldn't turn it into points. They had three tries bombed down the left edge and one down the right.
After 15 minutes Paterson got to attack Gloucester's line and a bomb was defuse by Jonha Mason. After a couple of sets at each other a strong run from Toby Wear and then some clever play from Ol' War horse Hayden Tull saw Johny Cornelius hit a hole to score the opening points. Darcy didn't convert so 4-0 to us.
From the kick off we received a penalty on the second tackle. Gloucester worked the ball down field. Cordell then poke his head through to cross for our second try for Darcy to convert giving Gloucester a 10-0 lead.
Gloucester after scoring points tend to make a mistake early in the tackle count, as was the case on this occasion. Paterson attacked our line and again went to the air but Jonha was up for the occasion once again to defuse the situation. A couple of hit ups and Jonha decided to go for a quick scamper and broke through to run 80 metres to score under the posts for Darcy to convert. 16-0 to us.
You guessed it, from the kick off Gloucester made a mistake. This gave Paterson good field position and for the next 10 minutes they attacked the Magpies line. After a number of kicks the Magpies however defused all thrown at them. Just before half time our front rower come second rower and now centre Kyle Predebon burst on to a pass to score for Darcy to convert. So at half time it was 22-0.
The second half was a dour struggle, with the ground getting worse by the minute it made attacking footy hard. After a couple of sets Gloucester were attacking but Johny Cornelius was called back for a forward pass just as he was about to cross near the posts.
Both sides then went back and forth for the next 15 minutes. Paterson were attacking our line and put a little kick through. This ended up in Johny Corneluis's hands who then made a 50 metre dash up field to find Kyle Predebon in support for his second. The heavy conditions weren't suiting Darcy's goal kicking. 26-0 to the Maggies.
Gloucester got to their kick from the re-start. On the third tackle Paterson's halfback found space and found their second rower in support to cross under the posts. 26-6 to the good guys. Gloucester's forwards were tiring, with limited interchange but in the next 10 minutes they found a bit extra to hold out the opposition.
Simon Hitchcock, Sam Murray, Riley Collins and Bryce Berry tackled themselves to a standstill. Gloucester were on Paterson's line and an attacking kick from Hayde was knocked on by Paterson.
From the scrum Darcy hit a hole and there was no stopping him and he scored but was unable to convert. With five minutes to go the sides went set for set and the game finished with Patterson attacking but could not break the Maggy defence. Full time 30-6 - a win that we will take.
Best for Gloucester was Simon Hitchcock while Jonha Mason had a strong game in attack and defence.
This weekend we are at home to Stroud which is also our Sponsors Day and Old Boys Day. So come along and enjoy a day at the footy. The juniors will also be there.
Until next week, Summy.
