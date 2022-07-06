Gloucester Advocate
Entries for Gloucester's annual photography competition, Pix from the Stix, closing Sunday, July 31

By Rick Kernick
July 6 2022 - 2:00am
"A Sea of Fog"

Organisers of Gloucester's annual photography competition, Pix from the Stix, are urging anyone interested to ensure they submit before the closing of Sunday, July 31.

