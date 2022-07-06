Organisers of Gloucester's annual photography competition, Pix from the Stix, are urging anyone interested to ensure they submit before the closing of Sunday, July 31.
The competition offers a $1750 prize pool, thanks to the generous support of Gloucester businesses, providing incentive for all budding and experienced photographers to get snapping for a chance to win.
In addition to the generous prize for each section plus an overall prize, the competition offers the chance for the entrants to have their work displayed in the Gloucester Gallery in an exhibition that runs from Thursday, August 18 until Sunday, September 11.
The exhibition kicks off with an opening event where this year's judge, Manning River Times photographer, Scott Calvin, shares insights into his choice of the winning photographs. During the four-week exhibition, the photographers can also choose to have their work available for sale.
Entrants are able to present their works however they choose, but participants will also need to provide a digital version for blind-judging purposes by the entry deadline on Sunday, July 31.
The 2022 categories are:
Cost of entry is $15 per senior section entry and $5 per junior entry (17 years and under), with a limit of five entries per photographer. Entries close at 11pm (AEST) on July 31.
The winners will be announced at the official exhibition opening on Friday, August 19 from 7pm to 9pm at the Gloucester Gallery. The gallery is open from Thursday to Saturday from 10am until 4pm and Sunday from 10am to 1pm. Entry is free.
Pix from the Stix is an initiative of GACCI (Gloucester Arts and Cultural Council Inc). For more information about the competition or to enter, visit the website https://gloucester-arts.com.au/
